Amber Tamblyn Announces Directorial Debut As Her ‘Open Letter’ To James Woods Continues To Garner Press

Amber Tamblyn, the star of such shows as General Hospital and Joan of Arcadia, has made headlines recently after she took Hollywood actor James Woods (whose most prominent role, as of late, has been as a recurring voice on Family Guy) to task for hitting on her when she was the all of 16 years old. Now, not only is she making headlines for her subsequent ‘open letter’ penned to the 70-year-old actor, but because she’s just announced that she’s releasing her directorial debut.

In a press release, it was announced that the film — called Paint It Black — is dubbed an “Amber Tamblyn film,” because she’s served as both the director and one of the writers. Starring Alfred Molina, Alia Shawkat, and Oscar nominee Janet McTeer, the film tells the story of two women from different worlds who, after losing the man they both loved, are joined in shock and grief when they are drawn into a twisted relationship that reflects equal parts distrust and blind need.

Paint It Black will be available on iTunes, DirectTV, DISH, Fandango, Google Play, Amazon Video Direct, VUDU, Vubiquity, and In Demand on October 3. Pre-sale begins on September 19.

You can check out the trailer for Paint It Black below.

Paint it Black Trailer from iwwmedia on Vimeo.

I am floored & humbled. Thank you @RollingStone for this. Peter Travers: ‘Paint It Black’ a Savagly Moving Debut https://t.co/pIFCEEjPfX — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Teen Vogue recently published the open letter that Amber Tamblyn penned to James Woods after their “Twitter war” took off. As a brief rundown of what went down: Woods took to Twitter to denounce Armie Hammer’s new film, Call Me By Your Name, where Hammer plays a man in love with a 17-year-old.

And while 17-years-old is considered the “age of consent” in California, thus making the depicted on-screen relationship legal, Woods still had a problem with it. So, he took to Twitter to slam it, which prompted Hammer to not only question whether he’d had a relationship with a 19-year-old when he was 60, but for Amber Tamblyn to tell the story of the time that Woods hit on her when she was only 16-years-old.

When Woods denounced the story as a “lie,” Tamblyn posted a screenshot of a conversation that she and her friend had about the very matter.

This then prompted Tamblyn to write a full open letter to Woods, which you can read here.

Oh just an amazing baby brunch with these Gorgeous Ladies of Feminism. #ItsMyBodyItsMyChoice pic.twitter.com/pOx0OwyexJ — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 3, 2017

