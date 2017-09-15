‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Spoilers: BAU Agents In Serious Trouble, Who Dies From The Horrific Car Crash?

CBS has recently released an extended trailer for Criminal Minds Season 13, which features some intense scenes. The premiere episode, titled “Wheel Up,” is expected to pick up from the shocking Season 12 finale where Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) agents were involved in a fatal car crash.

The fate of the BAU agents will soon be revealed and by the looks of it, their future doesn’t seem bright. The elusive villain, Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Pine Elfman), is responsible for the car accident that left the lives of the agents in danger. The video opens up with Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) worrying about her colleagues while she’s on the phone with them. She suddenly lost signal of the agents and that’s when she knew something is off.

It can be recalled that Garcia had asked Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) from spin-off, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, to help her friends. Simmons can also be seen in the video trailer, confirming his debut. In another scene, a body draped in a white sheet was also seen wheeled away into an ambulance, indicating that someone may have died in that car accident.

It is widely believed that Damon Gupton (Stephen Walker) will die in the premiere. Deadline has reported in June that Gupton will leave after a brief stint on Criminal Minds. As mentioned in the report, Gupton’s exit is part of a creative change in the series.

While it remains to be seen how Walker will leave the series, CarterMatt believes the car crash could be an opportunity to have the character written off. At the end of the Season 13 extended promo, Prentiss (Paget Brewster) is seen lying in the hospital bed staring blankly into the camera as the sound of the flatlining heart monitor in the background can be heard. It is a sad way for a BAU agent to go but it is believed that the heart monitor belonged to Walker.

Following Gupton’s confirmed exit, Henney returns to become a regular face on Criminal Minds Season 13. Henney’s participation in the series has long been awaited since the spin-off got axed from CBS in May.

Other than the car crash and the BAU’s determination to find Scratch once and for all, CBS has been reserved on other details of the premiere episode. But it wouldn’t be such a long wait and fans will soon find out in the exciting and action-packed premiere of Criminal Minds Season 13, which will be on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Check out the trailer below.

Are you excited about the Season 13 premiere? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]