Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Driving Porsche Into A Ditch In Thousand Oaks

Heather Locklear has been hospitalized following a car accident in Thousand Oaks, California.

The Melrose Place actress, 55, reportedly went off the road and crashed her Porsche into a ditch at 5:40 p.m. PST, a spokesman for the Thousand Oaks Police Department said.

She was transported into Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police said Heater Locklear was sober, and that drugs or alcohol were not involved in the accident.

History of Substance Abuse and Depression

The actress, known for starring in numerous 80s and 90s TV shows such as T.J. Hooker, Dynasty and Melrose Place, has been arrested on suspicion for driving under the influence of medication back in September 2008 in California. She was pulled over after a resident reported seeing the actress “driving erratically” while leaving a parking lot. In talking with the actress, the officer who arrived at the scene noticed that she “seems to be under the influence of something,” according to the Telegraph.

Heather Locklear was then brought to the police station where she was tested for alcohol and drugs.

Shortly after being booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication, Locklear was released from police custody.

Months before the arrest, Heather Locklear underwent treatment for “anxiety and depression” at an Arizona facility, People reports. No further statement was released as the results were cited as “confidential medical matter,” says Locklear’s rep, Cece Yorke.

Heather Locklear’s issues with substance abuse became even more apparent when she was hospitalized after ingesting a mixture of drugs and alcohol in January 2012. Locklear was reportedly “out of control” when her sister dialed 911 the night before, according to Entertainment Tonight. She was discharged from the hospital a day later and was left in her family’s care.

Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner End Their Engagement

In November 2011, Locklear and fiance Jack Wagner announced that they’d called off their engagement. Amid rumors that Locklear’s issues with substance abuse had caused the split, the actress’s parents maintained that their daughter is in no danger and will be just fine.

Locklear was previously married to rockers Tommy Lee (1986 to 1993) and Richie Sambora (1994 to 2006).

[Featured Image by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images]