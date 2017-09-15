‘Project Runway’ 2017 Recap: Episode 5 — Descending Into Good And Evil

It is a battle of good versus evil tonight on Project Runway 2017, as the designers on Project Runway Season 16 draw inspiration from Descendants 2 for their looks. Dove Cameron and China Anne McClain will serve as guest judges on Project Runway tonight. Find out the details in our Project Runway 2017 recap below.

Last week on Project Runway Season 16, the designers headed to the top of the Empire State Building to sleep for the night. They also created pajamas for Heidi Klum’s intimate sleepwear line. You would think, with it only being pajamas, the designers would do well on this one. That was not the case, as everyone seemed to struggle. In the end, it came down to Deyonte and Aaron in the bottom two and Deyonte was sent home.

The Challenge

The designers head to Lyndhurst Castle to meet Tim Gunn, who has guest judges Dove Cameron and China Anne McClain, stars of Descendants 2. For this challenge, they are creating an evening wear look inspired by the movie. Some of the designers will create “good” looks and the other designers will create “evil” looks. Michael, who won last week’s challenge, gets to pick which style each designer will create. They have a $300 budget and two days for this challenge on Project Runway 2017.

Are you ready for this ???? vs ???? challenge starting right now on #ProjectRunway?! pic.twitter.com/6Qk1rMF8Ei — Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) September 15, 2017

The Workroom

After spending some time sketching at the castle, the designers head to Mood to get their fabrics and then back to the workroom to get started. Claire got good and Shawn got evil, so the twins are on opposite sides of the workroom. They didn’t have enough of the fabric that Kenya wanted, so she is patching it together to make it work. Brandon and Kentaro are like brothers and truly trust each other, which is nice to see. No messing around here, as Day 1 is already done.

Day 2 Of Challenge

The designers are back in the workroom and Margarita is having a breakdown as she has a plus-size model who is struggling.

Tim’s Critiques

Tim Gunn is in the workroom for his critiques. Here are his critiques:

He said that Brandon is always giving them the unexpected.

He tells Claire to beat back the costume. He is worried that the lace is on the border of being matronly.

He said the transition between colors is so choppy for Ayana.

Tim said what Aaron has developed so far is more of a gimmick and not needed.

He thinks Kenya’s model will be too covered up and she needs to turn it up.

He tells Kentaro there is too much going on and he is so confused.

He thinks Margarita is going in the right direction and should not doubt herself.

For Samantha, he thinks it looks like a big craft project.

Back To The Grind

After Tim’s critiques, the designers get back to work and making changes suggested by Tim. Aaron said he is going to have fun with this one now, which he said he hasn’t been doing. The models come in for their fittings and it seems like everyone is in a good place. Afterwards, Claire is not happy with her top, so she is going to make a whole new one in the morning. Aaron is still cutting fabric, as there is one hour left to the day. With the night coming to an end, Samantha is still worried about her look not being evil.

Runway Day

The final two hours before the runway show on Project Runway 2017, the designers are frantic and trying to finish their looks and get them on the models. The twins are running around like their heads are cut off. The time is up and the designers head to the runway. Aaron’s model is barely in her design since it is not completed.

Judges’ Critiques

After watching the runway show on Project Runway Season 16, it is time for feedback from the judges. Tonight’s judges are Heidi Klum, Zac Posen, Nina Garcia, and guest judges Dove Cameron and China Anne McClain. The top and bottom looks for tonight come from Kenya, Michael, Samantha, Aaron, Claire, and Brandon. Now for the judges’ critiques:

Brandon – Heidi said it is like a modern straightjacket and she loves it. Nina loved the ties on the wrist. Dove said he did a fantastic job of taking the challenge and making it his own. Zac loves his color palette, but warned him of being a one-trick pony.

Heidi said it is like a modern straightjacket and she loves it. Nina loved the ties on the wrist. Dove said he did a fantastic job of taking the challenge and making it his own. Zac loves his color palette, but warned him of being a one-trick pony. Claire – Zac said it feels like Cinderella on her day off. Nina said we have seen a version of this a trillion times and it is not good enough. Heidi said this, to her, is forgettable. China Anne said she does not hate it, but would not wear it.

Zac said it feels like Cinderella on her day off. Nina said we have seen a version of this a trillion times and it is not good enough. Heidi said this, to her, is forgettable. China Anne said she does not hate it, but would not wear it. Kenya – Heidi said Kenya is back and is in love with this look. China Anne said it fits her like a glove. Zac said she totally redeemed herself. Nina said she loves that she did not do a gown and the drama is in balance.

Heidi said Kenya is back and is in love with this look. China Anne said it fits her like a glove. Zac said she totally redeemed herself. Nina said she loves that she did not do a gown and the drama is in balance. Samantha – Zac said he does not like her fabric choice and it is ugly. Nina said she would rather see the dress Samantha is wearing. China Anne loves the color. Nina said she is not a fan either. Dove said the knit makes it feel heavy or older.

Zac said he does not like her fabric choice and it is ugly. Nina said she would rather see the dress Samantha is wearing. China Anne loves the color. Nina said she is not a fan either. Dove said the knit makes it feel heavy or older. Michael – Heidi said she was a queen walking down the runway. China Anne said the fabric slays. Dove said she loves the cape and the feathers. Zac said it fits spectacularly.

Heidi said she was a queen walking down the runway. China Anne said the fabric slays. Dove said she loves the cape and the feathers. Zac said it fits spectacularly. Aaron – Heidi said it is a mess. Zac noticed that the strap is falling off. Dove said she is obsessed with his personal style. Nina said it looks like a child put this together.

Results

After the judges on Project Runway 2017 take a closer look at the designs from tonight, a decision has been made. The winner of tonight’s challenge is Brandon. A big tease tonight, as they kept saying one or more designers could be going home. However, the judges send Aaron home and everyone else is safe tonight.

What do you think of the results on Project Runway 2017 tonight?

