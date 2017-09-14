Robert Hodges Arrested For Death Of 8-Month-Old Baby, Two Other Children — Wife Mai Sheng Hodges Choked

Robert Hodges was arrested early Thursday morning, with California Highway Patrol officers arresting the 33-year-old Robert in Sacramento, near West El Camino Avenue, on Interstate 80. The above mugshot shows Hodges in the Yolo County Jail in California. Authorities are charging Hodges with the deaths of his three children, who died in a California apartment. According to the Daily Mail, one of those children was an 8-month-old baby. According to reports, Hodges got into a violent altercation with his wife, Mai Sheng Hodges. Mai was allegedly choked by Robert, and she fled the apartment for safety but returned to discover that Hodges was gone and their three children — an 11-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl, and 8-month-old baby boy — had all been killed.

As reported by Heavy, Hodges and Mai were married for at least 12 years when the violent and tragic episode occurred. Family members did not know that the couple had been experiencing any problems in their marriage. Police were first summoned to the West Sacramento apartment complex due to a domestic violence event. However, as authorities were en route to the apartment, they received another call, informing them that the children in the apartment might all be dead. Although EMTs and authorities attempted to save the lives of the children, they were not able to do so, and all three children were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released information on how the children died.

Father in custody after 3 children found dead inside West Sacramento apartment https://t.co/7LUMXURT8t pic.twitter.com/m3earWvMpY — KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 14, 2017

The horrific news of the deaths comes with reports that Mai may have witnessed the deaths of the children, but authorities have corrected those initial reports as more information is revealed. West Sacramento Police Sgt. Roger Kinney reported that Mai was in “close proximity” but did not witness the deaths of the children. The extent of Mai’s injuries is also not known. The horrid event has resulted in Robert being booked into jail on three murder charges and one attempted murder count.

Southport Elementary School is the location of a planned candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. on Thursday. To help the community deal with the tragedy, a chaplain and grief counselors will be used as resources for the authorities who responded to the scene and for the Washington Unified School District.

33 YO Robert Hodges has been arrested, accused of murdering 3 kids behind the door of apartment 44 at West Sacramento's Timbers Apartments. pic.twitter.com/ZF8jS8vk2M — Brian Hickey (@kcraBrianHickey) September 14, 2017

[Featured Image by Yolo County Jail/AP Images]