People Are Freaking Out That Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Will Be Gone By Halloween, But They Won’t [Debunked]

Halloween is less than two months away and many have already stocked up on candy that will likely be gone before the trick-or-treaters arrive, but is a fan-favorite going away for good? In the last few days, an article has started being passed around social media and it has a lot of people freaking out as they believe Hershey is discontinuing the ever-popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Before you rush out to stock your house with them, you may want to know the actual truth.

First of all, people need to remember that this is the internet and you can’t believe every single thing you read.

A very short news report from Breaking News 365 reports that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups will be removed from store shelves by October of 2017 and discontinued. They cite “new versions” and a “severe decline in sales,” neither of which makes much sense at all.

The fake news website states that there was an announcement made by the Hershey Company, or “manufacturer” as they called it, on Sept. 8. They even went so far as to say that the original plans called for the peanut butter cups to stay available until after Halloween, but things have changed.

Well, nothing has changed because this was never happening.

It may be needless to say, but the majority of Twitter really needed to calm down because people were starting to really freak out.

They aren’t making Reese’s peanut butter cups after October 1st. I think I might die. — Alexis Anderson (@AlexisA23393346) September 14, 2017

my mom just told me reese’s peanut butter cups are being discontinued and i am devastated — c (@wwacaitlyn) September 14, 2017

Is it true that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are going to be removed from stores and no longer sold in October 2017??? Why???? @ReesesPBCups — Boofoo Lopolus (@BoofooLopolus) September 14, 2017

Saw a fake article claiming Reese’s peanut butter cups were being discontinued. This is a blatant lie, and frankly not funny at all. — Chloe Chaisson (@chloechaisson) September 14, 2017

There was some more confirmation other than the fact that the reporting site does nothing but bring forth false news anyway. Snopes reported that Hershey has made no such announcement and no one from the company has said anything at all regarding pulling Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups off the shelves.

As a matter of fact, Hershey just recently released Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Bats just in time for Halloween.

This is simply another case of people reading the headline and sharing it before reading the article or not looking to see if a website is credible.

Food or drinks or candy items are always discontinued because not everything that one person thinks to be popular actually is. In the case of the Hershey Company taking one of its most popular and well-known items ever and removing it from store shelves, you have nothing to worry about. If it weren’t for social media, the idea that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are being discontinued may have never made it past one or two people, but the internet helps even fake reports go viral in a hurry.

Luckily, you have nothing to worry about this Halloween or anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]