Backstage News If Vince McMahon Bladed Or Busted The Hard Way During Kevin Owens Attack

Vince McMahon was left bloodied, beaten, and brutalized by Kevin Owens this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live. Many fans were surprised to see some blood, and fans were wondering if McMahon was busted open the hard way by Owens’ headbutt. However, the latest backstage news has revealed that the WWE chairman bladed prior to the segment and the blood was planned all along.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter(h/t Wrestling Inc.), Vince McMahon getting busted open was planned, but it still unknown how it happened. Meltzer noted that there is a chance that the blood happened the hard way, but it would be difficult to make it happen with a single headbutt.

The most likely way Vince McMahon pulled it off is by blading before the segment. Meltzer added that he spoke to a lot of people with experience in blading, and McMahon possibly covered his cut with nu-skin. A hard shot to the head of McMahon led to his fresh wound re-opening with a lot of blood.

If Vince McMahon getting bloodied is indeed part of the plan, this is the first time in more than a year that the WWE used blood to get attention. It should be noted that the last time this happened was when Brock Lesnar busted Randy Orton open the hard way during their match at last year’s SummerSlam.

WWE.com has released a storyline update on Vince McMahon this past Wednesday. McMahon was helped backstage by Stephanie McMahon and other WWE officials after the attack.

“WWE Chairman and CEO Mr. McMahon was on the receiving end of a brutal attack at the hands of Kevin Owens during the shocking conclusion of Sin City SmackDown. WWE.com has learned that, following the attack, Mr. McMahon did not give comment and refused to be looked at by medical staff.”

According to Sportskeeda, one of the possible reasons why Vince McMahon took a beating is his high regard for Kevin Owens. Not many superstars in WWE history has had the opportunity to beat down McMahon on television. Some of the legends that have attacked McMahon include Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, and Brock Lesnar.

Kevin Owens is set to face Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell Match on the pay-per-view of the same name. The match has gotten more interesting with the involvement of Vince McMahon and possibly, Stephanie McMahon. Owens beating McMahon senseless is easily one of the best and shocking moments of the year.

[Featured Image by WWE]