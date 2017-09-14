‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Turns To Steffy For Revenge Against Liam

Bill is keeping his promise that Liam will pay for bringing him down, and spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Bill will steal Liam’s wife, Steffy, as part of his revenge. Bill continues to feel betrayed by his own son. He also feels helpless and angry at how Liam is turning things around after all that his father has done for him. Still, Bill is not letting Liam get away with what he did to him.

Bill (Don Diamont) is now leaning to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for support after what happened to him, with Liam (Scott Clifton) taking over Spencer Publications. As he assumes power at Spencer, Liam might get closer to Sally (Courtney Hope). Liam will return the ownership of Spectra building to Sally. Sally will be grateful for Liam’s kindness. Meanwhile, Bill and Steffy had a romantic past, so it would not be that hard to fall back on that. Bill should be turning to his own wife, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but he is not. So there’s got to be some important reasons behind that, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

If Liam and Sally become more than friends as they work together, Steffy would be at a vulnerable position. In addition, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers said that Ridge will try to reconnect with Brooke in the coming weeks. If Brooke would be gone in Bill’s life, that gives Bill a window to steal Steffy from his son.

Things are already turning sour for the couples. Bill will be ranting about what Liam is doing to him and how he thinks protecting Sally is a big mistake for Liam. Brooke will listen to his rants, but she would be wondering what she’s missing. Bill would tell her that Liam is blackmailing him so he gave him the power to be in charge of Spencer Publications. He refuses to go into details, but Brooke will push to know the truth. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Soaps.com reveal that Brooke will be reeling when she eventually finds out the truth about Bill.

How far could this father and son battle go? Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]