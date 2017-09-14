Tesla Model 3 Will Soon Get A Pimped-Out Version, And It Kinda Makes Sense

If there’s anything certain about the Tesla Model 3, it is the fact that it is designed with simplicity in mind. So simple, in fact, that it is, by definition, a vehicle that could be constructed with as few parts as possible. This, of course, makes the latest announcement from noted EV aftermarket firm Unplugged Performance interesting.

The car mod company will soon be releasing some aftermarket Model 3 body kits and accessories, allowing the mass market vehicles’ owners to essentially pimp their EVs. In a recent announcement on the company’s official Facebook page, Unplugged Performance stated that they would be transforming customers’ Model 3 units into cars that are more aggressive, sportier, and more high-performance.

The Model 3 is no slouch, however, as the car, even at its base form, could already compete with some of the most formidable vehicles on the market. Thus, any improvement in the Model 3’s performance would make the car even more impressive than it already is.

Looking at the previews of Unplugged Performance’s flagship kit for the EV, the Model 3 P, it almost seems like the mass market car would be able to achieve near-Model S performance. According to the EV aftermarket firm, the Model 3’s modifications would include aero treatments, ultra-lightweight wheels, a ceramic brake upgrade, and custom interiors. In a statement to Teslarati, Unplugged Performance CEO Ben Schaffer stated that Model 3 owners would be directly involved in the improvements of their vehicles, making each vehicle truly unique.

“Every vehicle will be one of a kind. The Model 3 buyer is involved in interior material selections, colors, stitching detail, exterior color, body design specification, wheel design specification and custom tailored performance attributes to each owner’s driving preference.”

So far, the prices of Unplugged Performance’s mod kits for the Model 3 remain unknown. Considering the prices of the company’s upgrades and kits for the Model S and the Model X, however, there is a good chance that the Model 3 performance and exterior packages would play well into the thousands of dollars.

There is no doubt that Unplugged Performance’s kits and improvements enhance Tesla’s already stellar vehicles. This has been proven by the company through its Model S and Model X aftermarket mods. As for whether such improvements would betray the Model 3’s design and purpose, however, only time will tell.

Then again, the Tesla Model 3 is a mass-market car; thus, any kits would give the soon-to-be ubiquitous EV some much-needed personality. The last thing car enthusiasts want, after all, is to blend in with the crowd.

What do you think about Unplugged Performance’s Model 3 concept? Does it improve the vehicle or does it compromise the Model 3’s simplistic elegance? Sound off in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Tesla]