Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Is Pregnant With Their Second Child, See Her Instagram Announcement

Adam Levine has more to look forward to than the upcoming premiere of The Voice Season 13.

Just weeks before the show is set to return to NBC with Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and new coach Jennifer Hudson, the Maroon 5 singer’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, has confirmed they are expecting their second child together.

“Round 2,” Behati Prinsloo wrote in the caption of her September 13 Instagram photo.

In the picture, Adam Levine’s wife is seen taking a photo of herself in a mirror while showing off her fairly large baby bump in a two-piece swimsuit.

As fans of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo will recall, the couple’s first child, daughter Dusty Rose Levine, arrived on September 21, 2016 and made her Instagram debut just a short time later.

News of Adam Levine’s second child should come as no surprise. After all, both he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have spoken out numerous times about their desires to have a large family. That said, Prinsloo was recently named as one of the returning Angels of the upcoming 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is set to be filmed later this year in Shanghai, China.

Behati Prinsloo’s pregnancy has certainly thrown a wrench into the upcoming event but thus far, the brand has remained silent in regard to her baby news.

Also remaining silent about Prinsloo’s baby news is Adam Levine, who has yet to comment on his wife’s second pregnancy.

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Adam Levine’s relationship with Behati Prinsloo began just weeks after his split from Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne Vyalitsyna. Following their breakup, Levine went public with Prinsloo and after a short breakup in 2013, they became engaged and ultimately tied the knot in July 2014.

Shortly after Adam Levine married Behati Prinsloo, he spoke about their future plans for kids, telling Ryan Seacrest, via Us Weekly, that he would love to have “100 kids” with the model.

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

To see more of Adam Levine and his co-stars, including Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Voice Season 13 on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by David McNew/Getty Images]