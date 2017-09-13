11-Year-Old Boy And His Parents Tragically Die After Falling Into Volcanic Crater At Popular Tourist Spot

What was supposed to be a fun family outing turned into tragedy following a freak mishap that has left an 11-year-old and both his parents dead.

According to the Washington Post, the family was visiting the popular Solfatara Crater in Pozzuoli, Italy when an 11-year-old boy made his way to a prohibited area. His mother and father went to try and save him after he fell into a 10-foot deep pit that was filled with boiling hot mud. But sadly, no members of the family made it out alive.

The Associated Press reports that it is not yet clear whether the gases from the volcano or an explosion of superheated mud killed the family. It is also reported that there was heavy rain in the area in the days leading up to the accident, which may have played a part in making more cracks in the volcanic field’s surface.

Another member of the family, a 7-year-old boy, was also present at the time of the accident. Witness Diego Vitagliano told the Washington Post that the boy was crying for help but remained behind the fenced-off area. He was kept in the care of social workers until his grandparents were able to arrive at the scene.

A post shared by @081news on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

The ANSA released the names of the deceased yesterday. Tiziana Zaramella (42), Massimiliano Carrer (45), and 11-year-old Lorenzo Carrer were among the victims. In a statement to the public, Pozzuoli Mayor Vincenzo Figliolia expressed his condolences to the family. He said that he is completely distraught over what happened and feels “deep pain” following the tragedy.

In an interview with the Huffington Post UK, relatives of the family said that the trip was planned after the couple’s two young sons wanted to see volcanoes since they were studying them at school. The report also states that the boys were off from school on holiday at the time of the accident and school was scheduled to resume today.

Armando Guerriero, who owns a bar near the entrance of the volcano, said that he has been in his location for over 40 years and has never seen anything like this happen.

If you were faced with the same situation, would you follow your child in?

[Featured Image by Frances D’Emilio/AP Images]