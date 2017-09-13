‘The Garden Of Sinners’ Anime: ‘Kara no Kyoukai’ Movie Series Now On Amazon Anime Strike Streaming In 2017

The Garden Of Sinners anime is now available on Amazon’s Anime Strike channel as of today! Adapted from the Kara no Kyoukai light novel series by anime studio ufotable, the series is known for its lavish animation. This should not be surprising since ufotable also created Fate/Zero and Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works as well as their most recent TV series, Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu, which released on Anime Strike earlier this year.

The story of The Garden of Sinners anime focuses on Shiki Ryougi, who possesses “Mystic Eyes of Death Perception,” in which she can see the invisible lines of mortality that hold every living and non-living thing together. Working for a small independent agency, Shiki attempts to unravel the baffling mystery behind a series of abnormal and horrifying incidents.

The anime movie series was originally released from 2007 through 2013. The Garden of Sinners movie series on Anime Strike includes seven anime films, one bonus movie Final Chapter: The Garden of Sinners, and two side story films under the name The Garden of Sinners: Recalled Out Summer. Fukan Fuukei, or Overlooking View, was the first installment in the anime movie series Kara no Kyoukai, which was adapted from the 1998 light novels by Kinoko Nasu and illustrator Takeuchi Takashi (who later went on to form TYPE-MOON).

Although the anime series was technically released as short movies, they are best regarded as long episodes. Reviewers generally find the first movie to be fairly slow-paced as a stand-alone piece. Some fans have complained that “audiences are thrown into the middle of a story which seems like it was written for people with previous knowledge of the Kara no Kyoukai [light novel] franchise.” However, since Amazon Anime Strike allows audiences to binge-watch, this criticism does not hold much weight and anime fans agree the movie series picks after the first act.

All in all, the reviews for The Garden of Sinners anime have been very positive. On MyAnimeList, the lowest score for the Kara no Kyoukai anime movies is still a 7.27 rating, which is considered to be “good” in comparison to other popular titles. For example, Sword Art Online and Fate/stay night have similar ratings. But five of The Garden of Sinners movies have a “very good” rating, which should tell audiences something about the series’ quality.

How To Watch The Garden Of Sinners Streaming On Amazon Anime Strike

Anime fans probably have heard about Anime Strike by now, but how do audiences use it? Anime Strike is available to Amazon Prime members in the U.S. for $4.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. It’s considered an Amazon Channel, which means it’s an add-on on top of the Prime membership. There are other channels to choose from, including HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, PBS KIDS, Acorn TV, A+E Network, AMC, Cinemax and more.

In 2017, Anime Strike has started providing exclusives for anime audiences to watch. Besides The Garden Of Sinners, there are other popular anime series like Scum’s Wish, Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, Re:Creators, and Sword Oratoria: Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side.

[Featured Image by ufotable/Aniplex]