Tamra Judge Twitter: ‘RHOC’ Star Disses Former BFF After Drama Surrounding Eddie Judge’s Sexualiity

Tamra Judge took aim at her former best friend Ricky on Twitter after Monday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County featured her former Best Man claiming that he once saw her husband, Eddie Judge, kissing another man.

During the show, Ricky sat down with several of Tamra Judge’s co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd, to discuss Eddie’s sexuality, much to Judge’s dismay, and after the show, Judge took aim at the both of them on Instagram.

Around the same time, Meghan King Edmonds weighed in on the situation, telling fans and followers on Twitter that Ricky was no longer friends with Tamra Judge and likely had questionable motives before declaring news of Eddie’s alleged kiss with cameras rolling.

“Right!” Tamra Judge agreed in a tweet of her own. “His attempt last night was confirmation that I did the right thing by getting him out of my life.”

Tamra Judge went on to reveal that she booted Ricky from her life after feeling that he only wanted to spend time with her when cameras were rolling for The Real Housewives of Orange County. Judge also said that Ricky wants to be famous and claimed he had threatened her on Facebook after their friendship ended by saying he was going to “destroy” her.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

After the airing on Monday’s Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge took to her Instagram page and slammed Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, and her former friend Ricky for their shocking allegations against her husband.

As All About the Real Housewives revealed around the same time, Tamra Judge said that the group was attempting to publicly humiliate Eddie Judge and called for longtime cast member Vicki Gunvalson to be fired from the show — just as Phaedra Parks was when she lied about Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

To see more of Tamra Judge and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]