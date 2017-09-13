Meghan Markle Is More Than Just Harry’s Girlfriend, Says Close Pal Priyanka Chopra, Calls ‘VF’ Feature Sexist

Meghan Markle has been a respected actress for years now and has been involved in numerous humanitarian efforts and events, shedding light on world issues that often go ignored. However, since the Suits actress has become the girlfriend to one of the world’s most eligible bachelor’s, Prince Harry, it seems that Markle’s own accomplishments and respected qualities have been pushed to the background. The masses are now focusing merely on her role as Prince Harry’s girlfriend and how she will fit into the royal life.

It seems that nobody is more aware of this than Meghan’s close friend, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, who commented on the happy couple’s relationship. The 35-year-old was very vocal about the fact that the recent Vanity Fair article that featured Markle focused too much on Prince Harry, the Sun reports.

Chopra stated that the whole interview was a “little sexist” due to the focus being so heavily on Meghan’s love life as opposed to her successful career. Priyanka went on to state that women should be viewed “not just [as] a plus one,” reminding everyone that Markle is a philanthropist, actor, and activist.

The article is even titled in a manner that implies Meghan’s life at the moment is completely focused on Prince Harry, so it is understandable why Chopra — who obviously appreciates and respects her good friend for all of her accomplishments — might take the stance about it that she would. However, perhaps Markle simply wanted to focus on a part of her life that is new and exciting, one she hasn’t spoken openly about until that point.

Within the stunning feature, Meghan gushes about her royal beau and notes that it is his support that allows her to deal with the media scrutiny and pressure.

“We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception.”

The beauty goes on to say that she has not changed and is still the same person who has “never defined” herself by her relationship.

This is why Priyanka Chopra thought Meghan Markle’s “Vanity Fair” interview was a little bit sexist https://t.co/5cIe8LH65z pic.twitter.com/J8bbjup1wj — HelloGiggles.com (@hellogiggles) September 13, 2017

As for the status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, many are speculating that an engagement will happen soon and that the couple could wed as early as next year.

Meghan Markle just confirmed she and Prince Harry are “in love” https://t.co/TbKOklkxSs pic.twitter.com/b8ucMOuRLd — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 5, 2017

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]