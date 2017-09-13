Danielle Stislicki: Missing Woman’s Cat Sits By Window For Nine Months Waiting For Her To Come Home

Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki has been missing for over nine months ago, vanishing without a trace after getting off work last December. According to a recent Facebook post on a page dedicated to finding her, Danielle’s cat has been sitting by the window all this time, apparently waiting for her to return home.

The post, shared by the Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page just days ago, reads as follows.

“This is Adelaide, Danielle’s cat. She has been looking out that window for nine months now. Danielle is a big fan of cats. If any of you are good at drawing/painting cats, a good place to do that is on a #DaniRock! Your challenge is to use cats on your rocks. With Halloween coming soon, it makes for a nice segway [sic]!”

Chris Paliewicz, who is the author of the post, is referring to painted rocks that individuals can decorate to share Danielle’s story. These Dani Rocks can be placed in various locations to get the word out about the missing woman’s case.

Over the past several months, very few developments have been released to the public about Danielle’s case. Floyd Galloway, Jr., who’s been named a person of interest in the missing woman’s disappearance was arrested in July and has been charged with “kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation and assault with intent to murder,” in an unrelated case involving a jogger, according to the Detroit Free Press. The attack reportedly took place in September 2016 in Hines Park.

Galloway has not been charged in Danielle’s case but once worked as a security guard at the building where she was employed. His Berkley home was searched shortly after she vanished. Various media outlets report that a mattress and other items were removed from the residence.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5:00 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

Floyd Galloway, the person of interest in the Danielle Stislicki case, in court on unrelated sexual assault charge. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/O1Qu6pUPmZ — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) August 1, 2017

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,715, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,715.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]