Kenneka Jenkins Facebook Live Video Analyzed By Audio Engineer: ‘They Stupid, They In There Raping Her A**’

The death of Kenneka Jenkins, a 19-year-old found dead inside a hotel freezer, has brought out all sorts of theories from folks who have made it their mission to figure out what happened to Kenneka. Amateur Internet sleuths have been studying Facebook Live videos and alleged Instagram messages and Facebook comments to try and figure how Jenkins died. According to the Chicago Tribune, the police haven’t released details about whether or not Kenneka suffered trauma to her body before her death at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. An audio engineer has even released his analysis of the viral Facebook Live video, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. As seen in the below video from Ill Blog Media, an audio engineer removed extraneous noises to extract what sounds like a female in the room mumbling, “They stupid – they in there raping her a**,” presumably speaking about men in the bathroom of the hotel sexually assaulting Kenneka. Irene Roberts is the main person shown in the Facebook Live video, as reported by Heavy.

The audio engineer contributes Irene’s often-heard response, “I told y’all,” to the previous comment about the men allegedly raping Jenkins. The recording engineer’s findings have been viewed more than 4,000 times on Facebook, and are adding to the outrage about Kenneka’s fate online from those who presume that the alleged rape may have been a setup that ended up leading to Kenneka’s death.

Warning: The language contained in the following video is disturbing.

Despite the findings of the audio engineer, the Chicago Tribune also notes that authorities have only reported that they have examined the Facebook video and surveillance video. Another viral video allegedly shows Irene at the North Chicago police station, as reported by the Inquisitr. What is known thus far is that Kenneka left her home on Friday at 11:30 p.m. and spoke with her sister at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, the last time her family would hear from Jenkins. The viral Facebook Live video would happen six minutes later, from the ninth floor of the hotel. By 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jenkins was captured on surveillance video “staggering” in a drunken state by the front desk, according to authorities, who have not released that video yet. At 4 a.m., Kenneka’s friends called Jenkins’ mother to say they couldn’t find Kenneka. Her mother was told she needed to file a missing person’s report and a search eventually began Saturday afternoon by hotel staff. Kenneka’s family started knocking on hotel doors to find out info, and the hotel called the police on the family. Jenkins’ body was eventually found in the freezer.

Kenneka Jenkins' death strikes chord with amateur sleuths, police critics https://t.co/DEjjjgaRGk pic.twitter.com/OSeEcspHN3 — ChicagoBreaking (@ChicagoBreaking) September 13, 2017

Meanwhile, theories floated from an Instagram account named “youngraos _” are being spread on social media, with claims that Kenneka had a heart attack as she was being raped. However, these screenshots being spread around Facebook could be fake – since authorities claim that Kenneka was seen on security video at 3:20 a.m. In the wake of deleted Instagram accounts, other social media accounts are appearing in their wake, with claims of information about Kenneka. Other screenshots attributed to the “Itsmomo_bvby” account are popping up online, along with theories about Kenneka being set up for money. In spite of fake Instagram accounts being created surrounding the tragedy, authorities will likely sort through the melee to uncover the truth.

What we still don't know about Kenneka Jenkins' death — despite what you see on social media https://t.co/Gqob9nYPH3 pic.twitter.com/Ys28e7ZV0Q — ChicagoBreaking (@ChicagoBreaking) September 12, 2017

[Featured Image by Ryan Nakashima/AP Images]