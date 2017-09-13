Tom D’Agostino Engaged: Rumored Fiancee Anna Rothschild Wears Ring Identical To LuAnn De Lesseps?

Tom D’Agostino is reportedly engaged to Anna Rothschild, and after the businessman’s rumored new fiancee stepped out in New York with an impressive ring, fans couldn’t help but notice how similar the ring was to that of LuAnn De Lesseps.

Weeks after the Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed to her fans and followers on Twitter that her marriage to Tom D’Agostino was over after just seven short months, Anna Rothschild has been accused of sporting a canary engagement ring that appears “eerily familiar.”

According to a Radar Online report on September 12, Tom D’Agostino and Anna Rothschild stepped out together on September 11 for the DuJour Magazine party in New York City, where Rothschild’s stunning ring was on full display. As an insider explained, the couple arrived to the event an hour late and quickly ventured to the bar to meet their friends. They were even reportedly spotted spending time talking to LuAnn De Lesseps’ Real Housewives of New York City co-star Carole Radziwill.

“Her engagement ring looked just like LuAnn’s ring,” an eyewitness at the party told Radar.

As the outlet revealed to readers, Tom D’Agostino proposed to LuAnn De Lesseps with an eight-carat canary diamond ring in February of last year after just nine months of dating. Then, at the end of that same year, the couple tied the knot during a New Year’s Eve ceremony.

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

As Radar Online previously revealed, Tom D’Agostino and Anna Rothschild reportedly began dating just a short time after he and LuAnn De Lesseps filed for divorce, and over Labor Day weekend, they were seen together in The Hamptons.

While some might jump to conclusions and assume that Tom D’Agostino refitted LuAnn De Lesseps’ ring to his rumored new fiancee, the Real Housewives of New York City star recently spoke to Andy Cohen and confirmed that her estranged husband did not request she give the ring back to him.

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

As The Daily Dish revealed to readers earlier this week, LuAnn De Lesseps was questioned about the whereabouts of her ring during her one-on-one Watch What Happens Live special, which aired earlier this month and was filmed last month.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]