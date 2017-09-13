‘BB19’ Spoilers: CBS Addresses Live Feeds Shutdown, ‘Something Special’ Getting Filmed?

BB19 spoilers now include some important information from CBS about the live feeds. Early Tuesday morning (September) the BB19 house feeds were turned off, with no warning from the network or even a banner advertisement to hint that it was coming. It caught a lot of subscribers to the live feeds off guard, as they expected to see negotiating or the build up to another Eviction Ceremony.

CBS just posted some information to the Big Brother 19 Twitter page, stating that “something special” is being filmed. It is rumored that that filming began with the latest Eviction Ceremony, with a new person joining the BB19 jury before the day came to an end. As previous Big Brother 19 spoilers have stated, the two people facing eviction were Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber, with only Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbott placing votes this week.

It seems pretty easy to predict that the next BB19 spoilers are going to involve Alex Ow getting evicted from the house, it’s less obvious what else has already taken place. It’s possible that producers are also filming the next Head of Household Competition, the resulting Nomination Ceremony, a Power of Veto Competition, and even a Veto Ceremony that will all get shown on Thursday night (September 14). The Eviction Ceremony will get shown on Wednesday night (September 13), but that will be combined with the past Veto Competition.

You got a sneak peek last night.. and now I have for you the full cast of The Revengers! #BBRevengers #BB19 pic.twitter.com/v3qXNXX2bV — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) September 8, 2017

CBS also revealed when the live feeds are going to get turned back on. The answer that fans have been waiting for is that the BB19 house will reappear online at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET on Wednesday evening. There will be many new BB19 spoilers immediately obvious, as a new HOH should be in power and they may have already finalized the nominations for eviction. While there is a lot of mystery about what is taking place inside the game at the moment, those visuals of the house should reveal quite a bit to subscribers.

Whoever got evicted on Tuesday joins Cody Nickson, Elena Davies, Mark Jansen, Matthew Clines, Raven Walton, and Jason Dent on the BB19 jury. If it was Alex Ow, she marks the fourth duo in the last eight evictions to fall victim to the game-play of Paul Abrahamian. Most of them probably realize the mistakes they made in trusting Paul at any point of the summer 2017 season. Maybe a segment during the bonus episode on Friday (September 15) will address that fact.

The CBS live feeds will likely provide full coverage of the endurance challenge that will take place on Thursday night (September 14) as Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition. The feeds will likely get turned off when Part 2 gets taped over the weekend, though, but those BB19 spoilers will also get revealed in the days leading up to the season finale.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]