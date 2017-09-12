Tamra Judge Calls For Vicki Gunvalson To Be Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Could Vicki Gunvalson be fired for her alleged lies about Eddie Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

According to a new report, Tamra Judge recently took aim at her former friend for continuing to claim that her husband has gay tendencies and even called for Bravo TV to can her — just as they did with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks.

On September 12, All About the Real Housewives shared a recap of Monday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, revealing that Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Gretchen Rossi, and Tamra Judge’s former Best Man, Ricky, had engaged in a conversation about Eddie Judge’s sexuality, during which Ricky claimed to have seen Eddie making out with another man.

In response to the claims, Tamra Judge took to Instagram to blast Vicki Gunvalson and her friends by labeling them as “homophobic bullies” and suggesting they were attempting to out her husband, a straight man, as gay in an effort to humiliate him publicly.

“[Vicki Gunvalson] was 100% behind this and I hope she loses her job just like Phaedra,” Tamra Judge told her fans and followers along with a photo of her husband on Instagram.

Vicki Gunvalson is the longest member of the Real Housewives franchise, but according to Tamra Judge, her recent behavior on the show should be grounds for a firing.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge used to be friends years ago, but after the Brooks Ayers cancer scandal of Season 10 and Gunvalson’s reportedly false claims about her husband, their friendship came to an end.

While a previous clip from the show featured Gunvalson and Judge on the phone discussing a future meeting, any hope of a rekindled friendship appears to be gone as Judge campaigns to have her co-star fired.

