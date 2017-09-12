Nintendo SNES Classic Stocks To Arrive On Release Date, NES Classic Edition Coming Back To Shelves In 2018

Nintendo consoles are a big hit this year. Apart from the Switch that was released in March, the NES Classic Edition proved to be in demand, with buyers clearing out shelves whenever new stocks arrive. The comeback of the SNES is also highly anticipated. With the perceived success of the two retro consoles, the Japanese gaming company has promised more to come.

More SNES Classic Edition Stocks To Come

Thousands of customers have already expressed their interest of buying the Super Mini console. Pre-orders are on-going, but the fear of product shortage is imminent as this was the case in the NES Classic and even the Switch. But Nintendo eased the worries of fans by revealing that more stocks of the SNES classic are planned for launch day than all the stocks of NES Classic released last year.

While waiting for more shipment, Fils-Aime urges consumers to avoid paying more for the console on bidding sites.

“I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites. You shouldn’t [have to] pay more than $79.99.”

The SNES Mini is releasing on September 29 and comes packed with 21 games, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Secret of Mana, Super Metroid, Super Mario, and Star Fox 2 among others.

NES Classic Edition Making A Comeback

The NES Classic Edition, which was supposed to be released for a limited only during the 2016 holidays, is coming back to the shelves due to popular demand. Nintendo tried hard to fulfill the demands, but the console was eventually discontinued in April, leaving many heartbroken.

Those who are still trying to get their hands on one need not turn to eBay to buy it with a higher price. According to Nintendo’s press release, the NES Classic is coming back in the summer of 2018. The company has yet to announce a specific release date, but when the time comes, fans hope that the stocks are enough to satiate the demands of the public.

The NES Classic is priced at $59.99 and comes packed with 30 games, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid, Donkey Kong, Final Fantasy, Super Mario Bros., and PAC-MAN among others.

[Featured Image by Keith Homan/Shutterstock]