‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 19 Spoilers: Olivia Benson Battles Back, Both Personal Life And Career Attacked

Law & Order: SVU Season 19, Episode 2 is titled “Mood.” As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson, will face shocking allegations. The storyline will continue in the second episode. Spoilers reveal that the fan-favorite character will fight back after both her private life and career are put under a microscope.

Possible spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC police drama.

It is not yet known what accusations Olivia Benson will be dealing with. However, it is not going to be resolved immediately. Nobody likes strangers poking around in their personal lives. Unfortunately, this is exactly what Benson will be forced to endure. It is one thing to have her professional history examined, and she has dealt with that before. However, digging deep and questioning every tiny detail in her private life will cause her to react.

According to Carter Matt, in Law & Order: SVU Season 19, Episode 2, Benson will fight back when her personal life is scrutinized. Fans are wondering if the person who pokes around in Benson’s life is the character that Brooke Shields is playing. Her exact role has not been disclosed. However, the actress teased that it is different than anything she has played before.

Also, Sheilds posted on social media a photo showing herself with Mariska Hargitay. The two women look like they are having an intense conversation. Could it be related to what is happening with Olivia Benson? Or does the talk have to do with a strange case that the detectives will be working on?

The synopsis reveals there will be conflict within the Special Victims Unit over a rape case. A victim will recall bizarre details of her alleged sexual assault. The information the victim reveals is so unbelievable that it makes some of the detectives wonder if it really happened. This will create tension between different members of the unit. Some will believe the woman, while others think it could be fabricated.

What do you think is going to happen with Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU Season 19, Episode 2? What kind of allegations will she face, and how will she save her reputation?

