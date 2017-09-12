iPhone 8 Event Time, Release Date, Price, And Everything Else Apple Is Set To Announce Today

Apple is unveiling its new line-up of devices today with the iPhone X leading the pack. Following closely are the updated models of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, which are rumored to be called the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, ditching the “S” moniker. The new iOS 11 is also expected to be showcased today as well as a new Apple Watch.

Apple Jumping To iPhone 8 And 8 Plus

People expected an iPhone 7s and 7s Plus to come this fall because of Apple’s traditional cycle of releasing the S versions. However, the leaked iOS 11 code revealed that the new duo is to be called 8 and 8 Plus instead.

This is not as surprising as it should be, as leaked prototypes of the new iPhones indicate that they are adopting new designs. Instead of the usual look that we’ve seen since three generations ago on the iPhone 6, Apple is fitting the new batch with glass panels on the back. This design makes it similar to the iPhone X, but the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus still have aluminum frames.

Previous rumors suggested that the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are also coming with wireless charging capabilities, but this has yet to be confirmed. According to BGR, the jump in technology is too dramatic, which is why the new iPhones will drop the S branding and move on to the first step of a new cycle. This may be the kind of change that fans were looking forward to with the iPhone 7, which did not really offer much despite being the start of a new cycle.

iPhone 8 vs iPhone 7s Plus pic.twitter.com/zny15dowOV — MayFlashfly (@mayflashfly) August 11, 2017

iPhone X Stands For Exclusive

Because Apple is celebrating iPhone’s 10th anniversary this year, it is launching a new variant alongside the new iterations of last year’s batch. The months leading up to September talked about the new model that stands above the rest, including its siblings, with its new features and a radical change in design.

Reports seem to agree that the home button will be ditched so that a 5.8-inch display can take up most of the space at the front. The edge-to-edge screen will be Apple’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy S8, which introduced the same design earlier this year and moved the fingerprint scanner to the back.

As of now, the whereabouts of the Touch ID is unknown, as leaked renders and prototypes don’t show a dedicated scanner at the back. The iPhone X, however, will reportedly introduce the face-scanning technology as another layer of security. It can also be used to unlock the phone, but its effectiveness against good old fingerprint scanning is still to be tested.

Because of the new exclusive features on top of the powerful A11 chip, the iPhone X is said to come with a price tag of at least $999.

iPhone Pre-Orders And Release Schedule

Reports seem to agree that based on the traditional schedule, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X pre-orders should kick off on September 15. The first shipments could be as early as September 22, but Know Your Mobile notes that customers who are interested in the iPhone X may have to wait for it. Rumors suggest that the delay, due to new OLED screens and its new features, could last until next year.

The Apple event is set to start at 10 a.m. for the first time in Steve Jobs Theater in Apple’s new campus in Cupertino, California.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lam/Getty Images]