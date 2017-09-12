Duchess Kate And Prince William Baby News: Online Trolls Say Third Baby A ‘Parasite,’ Not Sympathetic

Royal enthusiasts are certainly elated over the news that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting baby no. 3, but that’s definitely not a common theme across the map. Many are displeased that Duchess Kate and Prince William are adding another little one to their adorable family, and have made their opinions known online and via social media.

Trolls over the web have not held back and have used some pretty harsh terms to refer to the unborn royal. Many of the negative remarks have come via Twitter and from individuals who are subjects of the English monarchy, as 9Honey News relays,

One individual took to the social media platform, stating “Another useless royalty parasite that will be put on a pedestal, won’t have to work a day in their life and paid for by taxpayers for a lifetime.”

While another tweeted: “Oh good grief another parasite on benefits.”

It also seems that many are not understanding about Kate Middleton’s lack of attendance at various royal engagements over the past couple of weeks, despite the duchess suffering from terribly extreme morning sickness known medically as Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

The condition is reportedly so severe that it can cause the royal to be sick every 15 minutes and can cause rapid wight-loss. It’s clearly a sickness that disallows Middleton from even dropping her own son at his first day of school, so a royal engagement definitely would not be a priority if the duchess is unable to carry out her usual day-to-day tasks.

A mother should never be shamed for wanting to have more children! This is unacceptable. https://t.co/33PzblORtL — CenterforReproRights (@ReproRights) September 6, 2017

Many have come to Prince William and Duchess Kate’s defense, and are entirely sympathetic to Middleton. Additionally, as stated, the majority seem thrilled that a third child will soon be welcomed. It’s said that the third royal baby will arrive in April of next year and bets are on regarding what gender the child will be.

Pregnant Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton ‘wants home birth’ for third child https://t.co/78JOiAwCOH — UK Entertainment (@_UKent) September 12, 2017

There have also been some supposed details released about how the birth will be carried out. The Mirror suggests that Kate Middleton and Prince William want a home birth this time around. A source spoke to the publication about the topic and indicated that Kate had wanted home births for her first two pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but that advice had been given warning against it. It seems that Kate is revisiting this possibility for their third.

“The Duchess knew it wasn’t possible for her first baby to be born at home, but she asked for a home birth for the second. Officials and doctors thought it too risky. There was concern and in the end she decided against it.”

Regardless as to what type of birth Kate Middleton and Prince William decide upon, the Duchess is wished a happy and healthy pregnancy from this point forward.

[Featured Image by Darren Staples/Pool/Getty Images]