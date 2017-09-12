WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal Could Remain As WWE Champion Until December Live Events In India

Jinder Mahal is set to remain as WWE champion at least until Hell in a Cell when he defends the title against Shinsuke Nakamura. Many fans are hoping that Nakamura will defeat Mahal to become the new WWE champion. However, the latest rumors suggest that “The Maharaj” could hold the WWE Championship until this December when the WWE hold live events in India.

According to SEScoops, the WWE will be having two Raw live events in New Delhi, India, on December 7 and 8 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium that has a capacity of 16,000 people. The WWE has been expanding their presence in India since late 2015 when they launched the WWE Network in the country. The company has also put up an office in India this year.

The WWE also introduced WWE Sunday Dhamaal, a weekly television show on India’s top-rated movie channel, Sony MAX, last June 25. But the most obvious marketing scheme by the WWE in their expansion in India is the crowning of Jinder Mahal as WWE champion on May 21 at Backlash.

The title win surprised many people because Jinder Mahal was basically a jobber in his first tenure with the WWE from 2011 to 2014. After a two-year absence, Mahal returned with a better physique and he was given a push to become the most unlikely WWE champion.

Even though the two live events in India in December are Monday Night Raw exclusive, Jinder Mahal is expected to appear on the show. Cageside Seats reported that Mahal and The Singh Brothers are coming to the trip with some people speculating that “The Maharaja” will remain as WWE champion until December.

There were rumors before SummerSlam that the WWE was ready to take the WWE Championship away from Jinder Mahal and put it on Shinsuke Nakamura, per Sportskeeda. However, the WWE changed their plans as they wanted to kill Baron Corbin’s push. The original SummerSlam plan was Corbin cashing in on Nakamura right after winning the WWE Championship but “The Lone Wolf” got himself in the doghouse.

With plans for Hell in a Cell still up in the air, there is a big chance that Jinder Mahal will retain the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Still Real To Us) even believes that Mahal is going to be the WWE champion heading to WrestleMania 34 next year.

“So I’ve said it before if you’re expecting them to give up on Jinder Mahal anytime soon, I still predict that he’s going to be champion all the way through WrestleMania.”

However, it should be noted that these are rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. Take with a grain of salt as the WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis. There are even reports of John Cena dethroning Jinder Mahal later this year but those were just purely speculative.

[Featured Image by WWE]