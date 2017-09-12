‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Amanda Stanton Convinced That Robby Hayes Cheated

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Amanda Stanton is gradually opening up about her recent split with fellow BiP star Robby Hayes following their split after starting a relationship during the show’s fourth season.

In fact, the reality TV star has given her take on cheating allegations against her onscreen beau after confirming that they have indeed broken up.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, the finale promo for the Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 finale showed the twins, Emily and Haley Ferguson, accusing Robby of cheating on Amanda while he was in Denver and have a photo to prove it.

Speaking to Lauren Zima on Wednesday’s Bachelor End of Summer Party as cited by Entertainment Tonight, Amanda Stanton attempted to “explain the backstory” of their split, which she deemed to be “kind of confusing.”

“Basically, what happened was there was a night where he was out in Colorado in Denver, and he was supposed to come home that night, but he had missed his flight and his phone died and I didn’t hear from him for a whole day,” she said.

From there, the 27-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star went on to reveal how she was convinced that Robby Hayes cheated on her.

“And then the next day he had called me in the morning and he was like, ‘Sorry, my phone died.’ And later that day, a girl said he was at a Zac Brown Band concert and sent me photos of him looking like they were making out all over each other.”

Apparently, Robby denied that he made out with the girl in question, something that Amanda did not believe entirely.

“I wasn’t there. So, I don’t know. … At this point, it doesn’t really matter [whether he cheated or not] but the photos look like their mouths were touching.”

According to E! News, the Bachelor in Paradise star confirmed that she and Robby Hayes are no longer an item on September 6, adding that her onscreen romance with the 28-year-old didn’t survive after they finished filming the show no matter how they tried.

“We got home from the show, and we decided to give it a shot,” Amanda Stanton told the outlet before ultimately sounding off what went wrong between them.

“He asked me to be his girlfriend, and after that, he never really treated me like I was his girlfriend. He was still going out with his friends all the time, and he kept going MIA for a few days.”

At the time, Amanda said that she didn’t blame Robby for the “confusing situation” they were in, saying that she believed that he was “not ready for a relationship” even though she already is.

I just want someone to love me the way I love avocado toast. SOMEDAY! #BachelorinParadise — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017

She also explained how she tried to get hold of the 28-year-old “social media influencer,” as he dubbed himself on Bachelor in Paradise, to clear things up but failed to do so because he “never calls.”

Meanwhile, Robby Hayes remained mum about the rumors swirling around his time with Amanda Stanton, as his only response to ET when they sought his side of the story was, “No comment.”

In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you. — Robby H Hayes (@RobbyHHayes) August 2, 2016

Despite this, the 28-year-old TV personality promised that there will be a statement from his side “soon,” adding that he has “a lot” to say on the matter.

Either way, Amanda Stanton clarified that she had no ill-feelings for Robby Hayes even after all that has happened between them.

“I mean, I have no problem with him, you know? Like, we tried to date outside of the show and whatever, but I’m friendly with him [now]. He’s cool.”

The bottom line: Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes did have a thing while on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, but split when the show was over.

'These are a few of my favorite things.' ???????? (And by 'things' I mean humans) #BachelorinParadise #BIP4 A post shared by Robby Hayes (@roberthunter89) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

