Serial Killer Admirer Nathaniel Sebastian Allegedly Killed His Mother, Buried Her Corpse Under Porch

According to his Facebook posts, 32-year-old Nathaniel Sebastian is a big fan of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who famously buried his victims under his home and was found to be criminally responsible for dozens of murders. Now, Alabama authorities have accused Sebastian of taking his idol worship to a deadly level, charging him with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of his mother.

As AL.com reports, 60-year-old Susan Mayo was first reported missing back on June 17 by her other children. The bizarre behavior of her son Nathaniel Sebastian quickly caught the attention of investigators, and the 32-year-old was arrested in late August after he reportedly interrupted a search of a property that he’d shared with his mother. According to search volunteers, Sebastian had begun yelling and swearing at them as they were setting up for their search; he was subsequently charged with obstructing government operations in that incident.

Despite the use of cadaver dogs, no remains were found on the property at that time.

Police returned to the property on September 6 armed with a search warrant. As Inside Edition reports, it took a team of detectives and other investigators six hours to saw through the porch of home Nathaniel Sebastian had shared with his mother. When they were done, they discovered a metal drum containing a badly decomposing body.

While the body inside the drum has not been positively identified, police say that they fully believe that the corpse belongs to Susan Mayo, Nathaniel Sebastian’s missing mother. In fact, authorities say that during their search, Sebastian confirmed that the body under the porch belonged to his mom, adding that police had “got” him.

“OK, my mama’s under the porch. Y’all got me.”

According to police Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Captain Paul Burch, the warning signs surrounding Nathaniel Sebastian were numerous. In addition to having a bit of an obsession with Gacy (who was executed for his crimes in 1994), Sebastian also has an “extremely violent temper.” Captain Burch added that “everyone” interviewed by police had something to say about the 32-year-old’s propensity toward violent anger.

“We know through interviewing friends and family that [Sebastian] has an extremely violent temper. That’s been one consistent thing that everyone has said about him. And we believe that this is what led to the death of Susan Mayo.”

In addition to being charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with his mother’s disappearance and death, Nathaniel Sebastian was also charged with promoting prison contraband. According to police, the alleged murderer attempted to smuggle a homemade handcuff key into the Mobile County Jail. However, it was booking police found the key in the suspect’s mouth during the booking process.

As he was being taken into custody, Sebastian had a message for members of the media who had gathered to film his ordeal.

“I loved my mother.”

Sebastian isn’t the only family member of the deceased to be charged in connection with her death. Eighty-one-year-old Doris Clark, the victim’s own mother, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice related to the police investigation into her daughter’s disappearance. Investigators believe that she may have had knowledge of her daughter’s whereabouts before her presumed remains were found under the home’s porch. When asked if she knew anything about Susan Mayo’s final resting place – she claimed that she did not.

“No, I didn’t know anything.”

Nathaniel Sebastian is currently being held without bond at the Mobile County Jail; his grandmother was booked and released.

[Featured Image by Mobile County Jail]