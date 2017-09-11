Major Backstage News About Braun Strowman’s Main Event Push After Upcoming Match With Lesnar

At WWE No Mercy, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in a highly anticipated matchup. Their match was originally planned for the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV, but an elbow injury for Strowman forced WWE officials to delay the match until No Mercy. Going into the event, the match will be a huge test for “The Monster Among Men” to evaluate his future with the company.

Over the past year, Strowman has been booked strongly as a monster heel. WWE officials have pushed a lot of guys this way before, but there is something special about Braun Strowman. The WWE Universe has gotten behind him as well, which has made him the biggest rising star in the company. WWE No Mercy is expected to be a massive opportunity for Strowman to permanently establish himself as a top guy on Raw.

Many people are concerned about Braun losing to Brock at the PPV, which could be a momentum killer for him. There is the chance that Strowman could leave Los Angeles with the WWE Universal Title. However, the rumor heading into the match is that it’ll end in a disqualification. On paper, it’s the only way to protect both men, but WWE officials may decide against a safe ending like that because many fans wouldn’t like it.

With everything WWE officials have planned for Brock Lesnar over the coming months, the likely result is for Lesnar to defeat Strowman clean at WWE No Mercy in a brutal match. It has been reported that even if Strowman takes the loss against Lesnar, his main event push will continue after No Mercy. In the past, a loss to Brock hasn’t really hurt anyone’s momentum. The fans should expect Braun to bounce back quickly.

Paul Heyman has a lot of influence over Brock Lesnar’s booking backstage and with Vince McMahon. He’ll understand that even if Lesnar wins the match, Strowman needs to be protected as much as possible. With Heyman keep an eye on Braun and WWE officials protecting him as well, Braun Strowman is expected to come out of the match with Lesnar at No Mercy with more momentum than he had coming into the PPV.

