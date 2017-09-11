Miss Your Dog? — This Procedure Can Bring Him Back From The Dead

Having a dog is a bliss which no words can explain. Those furry friends can lighten up your day just by a wag of their tail and make you forget all of your worries. Science has already proved that those pet owners who spent more time with their four-legged friends have a healthy and long life. However, the death of a dog can bring an enormous void in your heart. A recent study by South Korean scientists has proved that by doing some experiments, they can actually bring your dead dog to back to life.

The Sooam Biotech Research Foundation from South Korea has apparently cloned over 800 dogs since 2006, and if the pet owner has $100,000 to spend then they can even bring back your dead dog. Apart from their dog cloning services, they also clone cattle and pigs for medical research and breed preservations.

How can they bring a dead dog back?

The entire process starts with putting a dead dog in the fridge. Within five days of delivery, a mature cell from the dead dog can be successfully harvested and copied. Then the DNA from the matured cell is fused with a donor egg that has been stripped of its original genetic material.

The obtained embryo from this process is then implanted in a surrogate mother dog. Two months later, the owner will finally have their dog back as a puppy.

“These people have very a strong bond with their pets… and cloning provides a psychological alternative to the traditional method of just letting the pet go and keeping their memory,” said Sooam researcher Wang Jae-Woong.

If this is possible, what about humans?

With the advancement of modern science, many even wonder if one can finally win over death. In medical science, cloning in itself is a much-heated topic and the aforementioned biotech founder has brought the company’s ethical foundation into question. According to Futurism, in 2004, Hwang Woo-Suk published a claim stating he has successfully derived stem cell from cloned human embryos.

It was later found out that it was nothing but a hoax and as a result of which, Woo-Suk served a two-year suspended prison sentence.

“I think the only way to win the public’s trust back is making more genuine scientific breakthroughs,” Hwang Woo-Suk said.

Meanwhile, an earlier report from Business Insider reported that Sooam plans on using the cloning, repopulating, and rebirthing technology to bring back endangered species, like Ethiopian wolves, American red wolves, African Wild Dog, and woolly mammoths.

[Featured Image by Leon Neal/Getty Images]