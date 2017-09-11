‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script: What Is The Night King After? Fan Theory Reveals His End Goal

The Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script has tackled plenty of fan theories about the award-winning show, including one that reveals exactly why the Night King is bringing his army south of the Wall.

The big bad villain of HBO’s highest-grossing TV program has established a reputation for being ruthless and cunning on the battlefield, especially after he killed and took Viserion, one of Daenerys’ dragons, as one of his own in Season 7.

But even before that, the Night King seemed to have become a widely discussed subject of fan theories as he presents one of the biggest mysteries in the epic universe based on George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels.

Now that the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script has emerged, the icy villain and his legion of the undead appear to be a lot closer to becoming the center of the show as the Wall finally crumbles due to the icy dragon Viserion’s blue flames.

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead. Look away if you don’t want to know.

Because of his reputation, fans have been cracking their heads about the character’s motive for heading south and expanding his undead army along the way.

At one point, some even suggested that the Night King and Bran Stark, played by Isaac Hempstead Wright, are one and the same, a theory that may not be true if one believed the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

However, this particular theory has been debunked by Wright himself, explaining that while the characters are two of the most ancient beings in Westeros, they are not of a single mind, based on a report from Vulture.

“I think it’s less that they’re the same person and more that they’re two of the ancient beings of Westeros,” the actor told the outlet.

“The Three-Eyed Raven has been around for God knows how long, and White Walkers have been reported since the beginning of time.”

Based on the first version of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script featured by the Inquisitr, Bran tried to use his greenseer abilities to communicate with the Night King, which ended up badly for the crippled Stark.

With this in mind, Wright explained that the two characters have very different motives and means of getting to their end goal, although both wield immense power that the rest of Westeros can only try to understand.

“Perhaps we can think of it as these are two characters with a huge amount of power, but one is a Frankenstein’s monster who is driven by nothing but hatred and violence. Then there’s Bran, who uses his powers for good.”

Speaking of motive, overly excited fans who shared another version of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script have a theory about the Night King’s ultimate goal in heading south: reaching the God’s Eye.

The idea, which was first suggested by Redditor twerkmileyyy, implies that the Night King plans to bring his undead army to the Isle of Faces in the middle of the God’s Eye located where the pact between the Children of the Forest and the First Men was made.

According to TIME, GoT showrunners had been leaving hints about the importance of the God’s Eye and the Isle of Faces in previous seasons of the show, particularly during Season 1 when Tywin Lannister named Tyrion the Hand of the King under Joffrey Baratheon’s reign.

The outlet noted that the fan theory is quite believable considering that it explains the Night King’s actions, including why he chose to enter Westeros through the Eastwatch which is closest to Harenhall and the God’s Eye. On top of that, it may have even been confirmed in the first unverified Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

While some of the information stated therein may be conceivable and convincing at first glance, taking this information with a grain of salt is still the best course of action as there remains plenty of doubt on the veracity of the spoilers shared over Reddit and other social media channels. Some people believe that the timing of its release, as well as some unexpected twists in the alleged leak, are questionable because they present some far-fetched details and may have just been based on existing fan theories.

