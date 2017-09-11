LPBW: Jeremy Roloff Reminds Husbands To Cherish Their Queens, Baby Jackson Goes To His First Seahawks Game

Jeremy Roloff, star of Little People Big World, has been busy preparing to be a father to a baby girl, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten how to be a great husband.

Jeremy recently shared an old photo of himself and his wife, Audrey, on the Beating 50 Percent and his personal Facebook accounts. The photo had the words, “if you cherish her like a queen, she will honor you like a king.”

According to Jeremy, husbands should cherish their wives. Jeremy also quoted a passage from the Bible. According to Ephesians 5:28-29, “Husbands ought to love their own wives as their own bodies; he who loves his wife loves himself. For no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as the Lord does the church.”

Jeremy shared his understanding of the Bible passage from the disciple Paul. The expectant father started off by explaining that to nourish is “to grow” and to cherish is “to warm.” Roloff then said that Paul is comparing how people love their own body to how they should treat their partners.

“We ought to love our wives as we love (grow and warm) our own body – because we are one with them. They ARE our body.”

Jeremy offered some advice on how husbands can “grow and warm” their spouses. He believes that understanding the opposite of growing and warming will help people understand what it takes to cherish their spouses. According to Roloff, the opposite of growing is “stunting, prohibiting, and restricting” while the opposite of warming is “to chill out, put out, neglect, ignore, and put in harsh conditions.” Jeremy is likely suggesting that to truly care for their spouses, husbands should avoid doing the opposite of to nourish and to warm.

“How well are you growing and warming your wife,” Jeremy asked. “Is she a flourishing tree bearing much fruit?”

While Jeremy and Audrey are eagerly anticipating the fruit of their love and union, who’s now way past her due, Baby Jackson continues to chalk up some firsts in his life. This time, Tori took Baby Jackson to his first Seattle Seahawks game. Though Jackson is too young to understand or even remember this milestone, at least Tori got to enjoy a football game and dress Jackson up in cute Seahawks gear.

Baby Js first seahawk game!!! Go hawks! ???????????? #babyjroloff #ilovesundays #footballseasonishere #gohawks A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

With football season officially here, some Instagram followers of Tori who are not fans of the Seahawks have taken it upon themselves to troll the Little People Big World star. One particular Green Bay Packers supporter said, “Baby J will be crying for sure at the end of the game.” Another said she’s “gotta cheer on my Pack!” before praising Baby Jackson for being “so darn cute in his Seahawks gear!” Of course, all these were just light bantering between opposing fans though most of the followers commented on how cute Jackson is in the photo and how big he’s gotten.

There is no mistaking that Tori is a huge Seahawks fan. She wore a Seahawks baseball cap to the game while Jackson had on a baby hoodie with the team’s name. There was no mention if Baby Jackson did cry after the game but Tori is likely sad for his beloved team. The Seahawks lost their first game of the season, 9 to 17, to the Packers.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Roloff/Instagram]