WWE Star AJ Styles Makes Surprise Appearance At Indie Wrestling Show

The WWE United States Champion AJ Styles made a surprise appearance at another wrestling program’s show this past weekend, shocking the fans in attendance. Styles, who formerly worked for WWE’s biggest competitor, TNA Impact Wrestling, has become a larger than life star since arriving to the WWE. He’s already captured the WWE World Championship and the United States Championship since joining the biggest wrestling company in the world. However, it doesn’t seem that has stopped Styles from giving love back to the promotion that helped him launch his professional wrestling career.

As Sportskeeda reported, AJ Styles showed up at the recent NWA Wildside Reunion Show, surprising the crowd as he arrived carrying his United States Championship belt. The show took place in Cornelia, Georgia, over the past weekend and included special guests as well as “Q&A sessions” for the day. One of those special guests was “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. Fans were said to be shocked as well as “elated” by the arrival of the current WWE superstar at the independent promotion. Styles posed on the wrestling ring corner with his title, as shown in at least one fan’s photo posted to Twitter. A video (below) shows him making his entrance to surprise the fans.

The reason for the visit was due to the fact NWA Wildside was part of a merging of companies, one of which was National Championship Wrestling, the company that Styles got started with. Styles worked with the promotion way back in 1998, debuting as a masked wrestler named “Mr. Olympia.” However, within a year after losing that first match he became NCW Television Champion. He would go on to capture that title three different times and the Heavyweight Championship there once.

The rest is history for AJ Styles, as he transitioned to bigger promotions including New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, TNA, and now the WWE. His resume boasts a number of championships won around the world and with each of the different promotions including the ROH Pure Championship, TNA Heavyweight Championship, and WWE Championship. He’s the current WWE United States Champion and enjoying his second reign carrying the title on SmackDown Live.

Styles has also battled a “who’s who” of the best names in the business. That has included Samoa Joe, John Cena, Christopher Daniels, and Shinsuke Nakamura. It’s expected that Styles might be headed for a huge match against “The King of Strong Style” at next year’s WrestleMania pay-per-view which is considered the biggest show in professional wrestling.

His recent visit to a smaller promotion’s reunion show gives evidence that Styles is a guy who has a deep appreciation for wrestling and his roots in the business. As a superstar who has truly honed his craft, it’s great to see Styles is still willing to be humble enough to make an appearance at his former stomping ground.

