Becky Lynch To End Asuka’s Undefeated Streak On ‘SmackDown Live?’

Asuka’s historic run in NXT didn’t end appropriately, but her injury made it much easier to move on and to finally join WWE’s main roster once she’s recovered from her broken collarbone. As of this writing, it’s not clear if The Empress of Tomorrow will be featured on Raw or SmackDown Live, but WWE officials have a huge push planned for her once she debuts on television. Asuka is expected to steamroll on the main roster.

WWE officials want to push her undefeated streak hard upon her return and Asuka will most likely win the Raw or SmackDown Live Women’s Title quickly after debuting. The rumors have suggested that Asuka will be on Raw, but the WWE Universe recently voted in favor of her being sent to SmackDown Live instead. A lot of people would rather see Asuka there because there is one dream match WWE fans really want to see.

There was a more recent poll that asked the WWE Universe to vote on who should be the one to finally beat Asuka. With thirty-nine percent of the vote, Becky Lynch was the overwhelming choice of the fans to be the first woman to defeat The Empress of Tomorrow. That may not be important right now. However, Asuka’s undefeated streak will come to an end eventually and the WWE Universe has selected Lynch to beat her.

The Lass Kicker has been a strong babyface for WWE ever since her own debut on the main roster. She was the first SmackDown Women’s Champion and has enjoyed a lot of success thus far. However, choosing the one to break Asuka’s undefeated streak is a massive booking decision that WWE officials will have to make sooner or later. When the time comes, the powers that be will need to decide if Lynch is the right woman.

No matter who gives The Empress of Tomorrow her first loss in WWE, it’s unlikely that Asuka will lose any matches for a long time. Her epic run as the NXT Women’s Champion only ended due to injury. There is a lot more for her to do before she’s given her first loss on WWE programming. But when the time comes, it’s possible that Becky Lynch could be in a strong position to pull off one of the biggest wins in WWE history.

[Featured Image by WWE]