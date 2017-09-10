‘Operation Princess’: Meghan Markle Is Preparing For Marriage To Prince Harry And Life In The Royal Family

“Operation Princess” has commenced, as Buckingham Palace prepares Prince Harry’s intended, American actress Meghan Markle, for life in the royal family. Why is the royal family dictating her acting career, before an engagement has been formally announced?

Already, “The Firm,” the nickname Brits use for the royal family, has already taken the lead on Meghan Markle’s acting career.

Quick to work, they have been responsible for reducing Markle’s Suits “publicity commitments.” In what the Daily Mail describes as “clearing of the decks,” this is part of what they are calling “Operation Princess.” This means that Markle will be required to keep her new royal personal life, private.

Just recently, the royal solicitor firm for Prince Charles, William and Harry have been asked to represent the Suits actress. Apparently, the royals are now dictating Markle’s acting career, which is something that Markle had to be willing to relinquish, in order to become betrothed to Prince Harry, now fifth in line to the British throne.

Many surmise that Markle’s recent interview with Vanity Fair, admitting they are a couple and openly confessing her love for Harry, was her last such public exposure to any sort of magazine.

Although some insiders felt that too much personal information was given out, while others say that the actress felt that she had a “professional responsibility” to her Suits bosses to do such an interview.

On the other hand, The Daily Beast reported that the interview was a “soft launch” before the official engagement announcement.

From now on, the palace is taking charge, and they will dictate what sorts of interviews she conducts, and types of photos she takes.

These changes are being made early, in anticipation for Prince Harry’s return to Toronto. This is where the Los Angeles native now lives and works. And, Toronto is where the Invictus Games will be held on September 23.

Operation Princess! Palace masterplan to help Meghan join 'The Firm' revealed https://t.co/KBWhFwOxIJ — Mad About Meghan (@MadAboutMeghan) September 9, 2017

The Invictus Games, created by Prince Harry, is an international Paralympic-style event for wounded, injured or sick members of the armed services. It is expected that this will be the first official public engagement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking of engagements, is the loved-up couple already secretly engaged?

The When Sparks Fly actress and Prince Harry spent early August on a three-week, romantic trip through Botswana that ended at the majestic Victoria Falls. The Mail on Sunday has revealed that the couple has “stalled” an official engagement announcement to ovoid overshadowing the 20-year-anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

For this entire year, Harry and William have been speaking out about their mother, and sharing what happened after they found out their mother was tragically killed in a Paris car accident in 1997.

The royal brothers, along with Kate Middleton, held a special memorial at Althorp, where Princess Diana is buried, on July 1, which would have been Diana’s 56th birthday.

Meghan Markle’s "Vanity Fair" cover story may have been a soft launch for an upcoming engagement announcement https://t.co/xbwFExCJ0l pic.twitter.com/ohXJuAb5Ov — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 10, 2017

It should be noted that Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s announcement of a new royal baby was made now, because Kate would be missing from some recently announced royal engagements due to her serious morning sickness. Royal watchers were already expecting such a royal baby announcement because the Duchess was recently admitted to the hospital.

Although a formal engagement announcement has not yet been made, the couple is still moving forward. Recently, Meghan Markle formally met Charles and Camilla, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Insiders say that Charles is extremely happy that Harry has found someone, and looks forward to his younger son settling down.

“Harry’s father is just keen for him to settle down and be happy.”

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014]