Fans already have huge expectations for Game of Thrones Season 8 now that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen might officially become a couple. But is it possible that the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons are truly meant to be? Has Rhaegar Targaryen originally planned for his son with Lyanna Stark to be married to his younger sister?

It certainly has been a long wait but Jon Snow finally met Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season. The two didn’t hit it off right away due to Dany’s insistence that the King in the North should bend a knee to her. Nevertheless, Jon and Dany eventually realized their attraction for each other. By the time that they had sex in the finale, people were convinced that the Mother of Dragons will marry her nephew in Game of Thrones Season 8.

But has Rhaegar Targaryen been planning for Jon Snow to marry Daenerys Targaryen right from the start? There are speculations that Dany’s brother was hoping his son will succeed him as the Crown Prince and future ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Naturally, the young Targaryen king is expected to wed a queen who is related to him since the family insists on keeping the bloodline pure. This could mean that the possible wedding between Jon and Dany in Game of Thrones Season 8 has been Rhaegar’s intention all along.

The theory is made stronger by the fact that Jon Snow’s real name is actually Aegon Targaryen. After all, the name belonged to several powerful ancestors and Rhaegar Targaryen may have decided that his son with Lyanna Stark is destined to be like their forefathers. There is a possibility that Jon’s fate will be determined as soon as he marries Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones Season 8.

Some fans are still concerned that Jon Snow might change his mind about marrying Daenerys Targaryen once he finds out that she is actually his aunt. However, it is possible that the King in the North will be more determined to wed Dany so he can protect her once she becomes the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on HBO in early 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]