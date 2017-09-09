Has Brad Pitt Found Love In Ruth Negga After Angelina Jolie Divorce?

Brad Pitt is spending quality time with beautiful Irish actress Ruth Negga as they are busy with the shooting of Ad Astra. Is he ready to move on with another lady after Angelina Jolie divorce?

A new report by Hollywood Life claims that the Kalifornia actor is trying to keep his relationship with the Capital Letters actress casual. It looks like Pitt is afraid of falling in love again and wants to focus on his career for several years. However, an insider went on to reveal that Ruth could be his next girlfriend.

Directed by James Gray and written by Ethan Gross, Ad Astra features Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, and Ruth Negga in the leading roles. As of now, Pitt and Negga are not engaged in any relationship. But they play love interests in this movie, so fans could see them as a real-life couple in the future.

The insider also claims that they had lunch together in Los Feliz. What’s most interesting is that Brad and Ruth have had their ups and downs. After her separation from Dominic Cooper, the Loving actress has learned various lessons in life. On the other hand, Pitt is tired and alone since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce. However, he fears falling in love again after suffering a broken heart from his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star. His onscreen chemistry with the Breakfast on Pluto actress is outstanding, and they may spend plenty of time together once the shooting is over.

Meanwhile, Jolie recently revealed that she does not like being single, so perhaps she wants to move on with another guy. According to Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits on their relationship in September of 2016 after six children, including Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, and Zahara. They developed a relationship on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, but both of them dismissed relationship allegations for several months.

After going public with their relationship, the Ocean’s Twelve star adopted Angelina’s son, Maddox, and proceeded to adopt Zahara from Ethiopia and Pax from Vietnam. However, Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh were welcomed biologically. After his separation from the Playing God actress, Brad has been linked to Margot Robbie, Sienna Miller, Ruth Negga, Marion Cotillard, and Kate Hudson.

