‘LPBW’ Audrey Roloff Pregnancy Weekend Watch: Inducing Labor And The Latest Developments [UPDATE]

Reader’s Note: This is a developing story.

Call it unexpected, but Baby Girl Roloff decided to take her sweet time before entering the world. At 41 weeks into her pregnancy, Audrey Roloff is way past her due date, and every member of the Little People, Big World community is at the edge of their seat. With Auj likely about to be induced to labor due to the delay in her delivery, this weekend might very well hold some notable developments in the long saga of Baby Girl Roloff’s birth.

Last week, the Inquisitr followed the Roloff family as they updated their fans during the Labor Day weekend. While many exciting events happened last week, this weekend might even prove to be more eventful. If many fan speculations prove right, Audrey and Jeremy’s first child might introduce herself to the world within the next 48 hours.

Here, then, is yet another Audrey Roloff pregnancy weekend watch. Do take note, of course, that this article will be updated consistently over the weekend. Thus, do refresh this page every so often, to ensure that the information in this article is as updated as possible.

Updated as of September 9, 9 a.m., Saturday

Audrey seemed to be nesting during the past few days. Just a few days ago, the reality TV star lost her temper on her husband after Jeremy left power tools on top of their matrimonial bed. Late Friday night, Audrey updated her social media followers about her feelings regarding her pregnancy. According to the LPBW star, her anticipation and excitement are increasing by the day. Audrey did, however, state that she is willing to let God decide when Baby Girl Roloff would arrive.

Jeremy, for his part, has been busy overseeing some work being done on their house. During the past couple of days, several laborers have been hard at work cutting down a tree that was precariously leaning on the Roloffs’ home. Being the ever-loving husband, Jeremy also updated their Beating 50 Percent Instagram page, writing a heartfelt message to his followers about the responsibilities of a man to their wives.

Zach and Tori Roloff seem to be spending their weekend just relaxing with Baby Jackson, posting several candid shots and clips of the young family just hanging out. Even Amy Roloff posted a brief update on her Instagram page about how excited she is to meet Audrey and Jeremy’s baby girl. For the meantime, however, the Roloff matriarch admitted that she is completely enamored by Jackson.

Matt Roloff, for a few days now, has been mostly silent on social media.

