‘LPBW’ Audrey Roloff Pregnancy Weekend Watch: Inducing Labor And The Latest Developments [UPDATE]

Reader’s Note: This is a developing story.
Call it unexpected, but Baby Girl Roloff decided to take her sweet time before entering the world. At 41 weeks into her pregnancy, Audrey Roloff is way past her due date, and every member of the Little People, Big World community is at the edge of their seat. With Auj likely about to be induced to labor due to the delay in her delivery, this weekend might very well hold some notable developments in the long saga of Baby Girl Roloff’s birth.
Last week, the Inquisitr followed the Roloff family as they updated their fans during the Labor Day weekend. While many exciting events happened last week, this weekend might even prove to be more eventful. If many fan speculations prove right, Audrey and Jeremy’s first child might introduce herself to the world within the next 48 hours.
Here, then, is yet another Audrey Roloff pregnancy weekend watch. Do take note, of course, that this article will be updated consistently over the weekend. Thus, do refresh this page every so often, to ensure that the information in this article is as updated as possible.
Updated as of September 9, 9 a.m., Saturday
Audrey seemed to be nesting during the past few days. Just a few days ago, the reality TV star lost her temper on her husband after Jeremy left power tools on top of their matrimonial bed. Late Friday night, Audrey updated her social media followers about her feelings regarding her pregnancy. According to the LPBW star, her anticipation and excitement are increasing by the day. Audrey did, however, state that she is willing to let God decide when Baby Girl Roloff would arrive.
Understanding comes from communication. In academics, sports, and even relationships, the depth of which you understand comes from the quality of how it was communicated to you. The further we understand our spouse, the more intentional we can be in loving them. Me, I'm a fixer, and the more I understand how something works, the better ability I will have in fixing it. Similarity, the more I understand what makes Audrey tick, how she thinks, and what she's going through, the better equipped I will be to love her well. Yes this happens over time and through expierence, but shortcuts are nice. For us, the Navigators Council journal has been an amazing tool to understand one another. It turned knowing Auj is going through something, to actually understanding what it is that she's going through. (And vise versa) It also created a "good time to talk." Finding that time to sit down and communicate can be VERY hard. But having something to actually do, helped in creating that space to communicate. This is my shameless plug for the journal that we wrote, believe in and has not only helped us, but is helping marriages from around the world connect, communicate, and grow in love. If your interested and want to read more, the link is in my bio. Or visit navigatorscouncil.com #beating50percent #stayingido #navigatorscouncil
Jeremy, for his part, has been busy overseeing some work being done on their house. During the past couple of days, several laborers have been hard at work cutting down a tree that was precariously leaning on the Roloffs’ home. Being the ever-loving husband, Jeremy also updated their Beating 50 Percent Instagram page, writing a heartfelt message to his followers about the responsibilities of a man to their wives.
Zach and Tori Roloff seem to be spending their weekend just relaxing with Baby Jackson, posting several candid shots and clips of the young family just hanging out. Even Amy Roloff posted a brief update on her Instagram page about how excited she is to meet Audrey and Jeremy’s baby girl. For the meantime, however, the Roloff matriarch admitted that she is completely enamored by Jackson.
We are still waiting on our little girl to come join us in this world. Every day I get more and more excited to meet her, hold her, stare at her, pray over her, and of course dress her in these cute @shopalwaysmore onesies;) It's such a crazy thing to wake up every day thinking… "Today could be the day I experience the most pain of my life… followed by one of the most joyous moments of my life. Or, today could be another day of waiting." There is scripture in Hebrews 10:35-36 that has been such an encouragement to my heart this week as I hope to remain fearlessly confident, and patiently enduring – both while I wait, and as I labor???????? #41weekspregnant “Do not, therefore, fling away your [fearless] confidence, for it has a glorious and great reward. For you have need of patient endurance [to bear up under difficult circumstances without compromising], so that when you have carried out the will of God, you may receive and enjoy to the full what is promised.” Hebrews 10:35-36 #shopalwaysmore #alwaymore #alwaysmorebaby #alwaysmoremilk
Matt Roloff, for a few days now, has been mostly silent on social media.
[Featured Image by Jeremy Roloff/Facebook]