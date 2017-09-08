Steve Burton Nails The Gangster Look In Latest Promo, Actor’s First ‘General Hospital’ Ep To Air On Sept. 19

Steve Burton is on his way back to ABC’s daytime soap General Hospital. There has been a lot of speculation on the role he is going to play on his return to Port Charles. A new promo featuring Burton has just been released, and this is going to cause greater anticipation.

The latest teaser shows Burton riding a motorcycle. The promo doesn’t reveal much, but one thing’s for sure — Stone Cold Jason is on his way back to Port Charles and he looks a lot like a mob boss. Returning to General Hospital is going to be full of excitement. Billy Miller is currently playing the role of Jason Morgan, and having two Jasons in town is going to lead to many questions.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini explained in an earlier interview that almost everyone will be affected by Burton’s return. Having someone who looks exactly the same as Jason did in the past will be controversial. Every Port Charles resident will wonder why there is someone with Jason’s old face. The latest General Hospital teaser will stir up more controversy as Steve Burton’s first air date draws nearer.

Fortunately, it wouldn’t be long until Burton’s scenes will air. Stone Cold Jason will be back on General Hospital on Sept. 19, Tuesday.

Except for Burton’s air date, nothing has been released about his upcoming storyline, although fans came up with several theories. One theory suggests Jason has a twin brother on General Hospital. Since Steve Burton has the same face as the old Jason, this is quite possible.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the entire chapter is tied up not just to Jason but also to Franco (Roger Howarth). Franco has a photo of him when he was just a child, and he had another boy with him. Franco can’t remember who the other boy was, or so he claims. It so happens that Franco’s childhood was not too happy which could be why he is suppressing his memories involuntarily.

While trying to resolve his past, Franco discovers one shocking fact. The child with him in the photo has an uncanny resemblance to Jason. During the week of September 18, Franco will pay a visit to his mother and ask about the child in the photo. General Hospital spoilers tease that he won’t be able to get any substantial information from his mother who always talks in riddles. However, the truth behind the boy in the photo and the man with Jason’s old face would get clearer soon.

Meanwhile, here’s the latest General Hospital promo featuring Steve Burton.

