‘Big Little Lies’ Actress Shailene Woodley Claims She Was Strip-Searched And ‘Man Handled’ By Police

With the increased attention on police brutality as of late — most notably yesterday, when Michael Turner of the Seattle Seahawks claimed that he was the victim of the Las Vegas Police Department’s use of excessive force (which the LVPD vehemently denies) — it, perhaps, should come as no surprise that other celebrities are coming forward with their claims of being the victim of excessive police force. What, perhaps, should be surprising is the fact that a celebrity like Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley — who first came to fame as part of the Divergent series of movies — is making that claim.

According to The New York Daily News, Shailene Woodley was first arrested after she participated in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest. And while the actress wasn’t expecting special treatment behind bars, she was surprised that she was “man-handled” in North Dakota.

“I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over. They were looking for drugs in my a–.”

The actress went on to say that she was “terrified” when she was locked in the cell, because she realized that this, ultimately, was “the end of the road” for her.

What’s more, according to the Huffington Post, Shailene Woodley compared being in jail to being a “caged animal.”

“When you’re in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realize no one can save you. If there’s a fire and they decide not to open the door, you’ll die. You are a caged animal.”

Thanks to this arrest, the actress signed a plea deal which put her on probation, pending adjudication (meaning, if she gets in trouble between now and the time her probation is over, she’ll be arrested and charged with a serious crime; if she stays out of trouble, it will be dismissed). Therefore, she said, she has to “watch her a–.”

Hear an excerpt from #AnInconvenientSequel by @algore + read by yours truly + check out this behind the scenes pic! https://t.co/fuLZA7mkHK pic.twitter.com/NgQz7Uh4uR — Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) July 28, 2017

But despite all she went through at the hands of the police, Shailene Woodley — who said that she would consider a career in politics as a result of her involvement with the Bernie Sanders campaign — said that she has no regrets about what she did, and she felt that her arrest should show a bigger message: don’t take your environment for granted.

“The only way to address climate change and these radical, detrimental policies is for us, as citizens, to shift our lifestyles. People are too comfortable. We’re complacent in many ways. We need to be willing to get uncomfortable.”

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ELLE]