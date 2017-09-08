Is Peppa Pig Really A Boy? Humorous Dad Finds Something Rude On Son’s Ice Lolly, Draws Mixed Reactions Online

Peppa Pig is undoubtedly one of the most well-loved animated TV shows of today’s generation. Almost everyone knows about the adorable pig — from its cute little red dress to its distinct charming voice — it’ll be impossible not to be recognized.

So when a dad spotted a Peppa Pig ice lolly at Aldi, he instantly knew that his toddler son would enjoy the treats. Little did he know that the sweet treats will raise questions about the lovable cartoon character’s gender.

John Price of Denbighshire, Wales, purchased a pack of Peppa Pig lollies at the U.K.-based supermarket, Aldi. Apparently, his 2-year-old son, Noah, is a big fan of the adorable little pig. Upon unwrapping the treat, John noticed what he claims to be a definitive proof that Peppa Pig might be a boy.

According to Price, the Peppa Pig treats he bought for his son boasted a genitalia-shaped mark, suggesting that the character is likely not a girl after all. The shape is, of course, Peppa Pig’s arm and rather odd-shaped hand.

Still, John is convinced that his discovery revealed the character’s true gender. Following the discovery, he humorously shared the image with his wife, Amy, who was in the hospital after giving birth to their fourth child.

The amused mom then decided to raise her husband’s interesting theory with Aldi on its official Facebook page. The 33-year-old mother shared the controversial Peppa Pig photo taken by her husband and asked the supermarket a lighthearted question about its gender.

“Upon getting home, opening the box then the packet this is what he found!!! Now, do you know something we don’t Aldi?? Is Peppa really a boy in a dress?”

Despite her husband’s seemingly absurd theory, Amy reiterated that their son enjoyed the Peppa Pig ice lolly and gave all of them a giggle.

Meanwhile, the post questioning Peppa Pig’s gender drew mixed reactions online. While some find it amusing, others were too serious about it.

One user commented, “Omg I couldn’t see it..now I can and can’t unsee it,” while another one wrote, “It’s a child’s ice lolly for gods sake! Why do some people feel the need to sexualize everything?”

Aldi, on the other hand, replied to Amy’s post but appeared to be avoiding the issue of the willy shape, saying, “Hi Amy, thanks for sharing your story! We’re glad that your little one loves the ice cream! Have a great day.”

Recently, an episode of Peppa Pig has been pulled from Australian TV after it sparked an uproar for the second time. The episode in question, titled “Mister Skinny Legs,” shows Peppa and her brother, George, interacting with a friendly spider.

Apparently, some viewers believe it sends the wrong message to children that spiders are completely harmless.

In the episode, Peppa and George can be seen playing with a spider. At one point, Daddy Pig even convinced Peppa that “there’s no need to be afraid” of spiders and that they are “very, very small, and they can’t hurt you.”

Initially, Nickelodeon intended to keep the episode on air, describing the episode as “light-hearted, friendly and very mild in impact.” However, after it gained media attention, the network revealed that they have decided to pull it out.

“Nick Jr. prides itself in creating a safe environment for its audience and bases all programming decisions upon internal guidelines in accordance with all Australian regulatory and legal obligations. While the episode does meet our criteria, after careful consideration we have made the programming decision to remove it from the Nick Jr. rotation.”

[Featured Image by Bruno Ismael Silva Alves/Shutterstock]