‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Live Feeds Update From ‘BB19’ House, More ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Details

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds reveal not just who won the latest Head of Household Competition, but also who they plan to nominate for eviction. It was a very exciting night for the show, with the HOH Competition playing out later on for the BB19 cast and host Julie Chen presenting a big announcement for the fans. There is a new person in charge of the BB19 house, but first, it’s time to address the most notable Big Brother spoilers of the evening.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Celebrity Big Brother will debut this winter, putting a new cast in the game during the colder months. An extensive article by the Hollywood Reporter is linked below, where the producers and host Julie Chen talk about some of the Celebrity Big Brother details. They don’t reveal any of the cast just yet, mostly because the announcement is so fresh, but it does show how excited CBS was to roll out another version of the hit reality competition show. Will viewers make CBB a ratings winner?

Back to the live feeds and the newest Big Brother 19 spoilers, as another HOH Competition appears to have been thrown, with the trio of Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Josh Martinez working together to decide how the final four will look this season. The feeds came back on shortly after the September 7 episode but then were turned off for the HOH Competition. When they came back a bit later, it was quite obvious that Alex Ow was in some serious trouble.

Josh Martinez won the Week 11 Head of Household thanks to some help from his friends. If that doesn’t show Josh that Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbott want to keep working with him, then nothing is going to prove it to him this summer. What it does do, though, is present an opportunity for Josh to make a bold move at the Nomination Ceremony and be the first houseguest to really stand up to Paul this summer. Will Josh stick with the plan he has been spoon fed? Or will he make a bold move to try to win the $500,000 prize?

As seen early Friday morning (September 8) on the Big Brother live feeds, Josh Martinez plans to nominate Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber for eviction. The trio running the BB19 house has decided to be up front with the plan and work hard to have Josh, Paul Abrahamian, or Christmas Abbott win the Power of Veto. Winning the Veto Competition will allow them to keep the nominations the same, whereas if Alex or Kevin acquire the Power of Veto, Paul or Christmas will have to go on the block as a replacement nominee.

Currently, Christmas and Paul are still debating about which one of them should go on the block if Alex or Kevin find a way to secure the Veto. That hasn’t yet been decided, but could come up as a topic of conversation later in the day. For now, the specific plan is to have Alex and Kevin on the block and to keep it that way for the next Eviction Ceremony. The next piece of the puzzle will get confirmed during the Nomination Ceremony on Friday and those Big Brother 19 spoilers will also get revealed on the live feeds.

