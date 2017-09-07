‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Double Eviction Preview, Will Viewers Tune In For ‘BB19’ Cast?

Big Brother 19 spoilers have already revealed that a double eviction is taking place Thursday night (September 7). This could lead to a lot of excitement for viewers, but with the level of frustration that fans are expressing on social media, there is a greater chance that the BB19 cast could let people down again. Will it be as bad as the first double eviction of the summer? CBS is certainly promoting it hard.

Each summer, the double eviction episodes are presented by producers, giving fans the potential to see a week worth of events take place during a one-hour show. It allows everyone to see a Head of Household Competition, a Nomination Ceremony, a Veto Competition, a Veto Ceremony, and two evictions all on the same night. The latest Big Brother 19 spoilers predict that it could be anticlimactic though.

During the first double eviction of the season, Cody Nickson was sent packing in a very one-sided vote by the BB19 house. Then the power was up for grabs again, giving one side of the house a chance to steal the power and target one of the power players this season (Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Alex Ow). Instead, it ended up being Elena Davies who got evicted, making her the second member of the BB19 jury.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there is no surprise or tension about what is going to take place during the first Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night. Those Big Brother 19 spoilers have been set for a while, as Jason Dent is going to be evicted on an intentionally split house vote. Jason will join Cody Nickson, Elena Davies, Mark Jansen, and Matt Clines as members of the BB19 jury. They will stay in a mansion until it is time to return for the Big Brother season finale and vote on the $500,000 winner.

How closely have you been watching #BB19 this week? Take this quiz and found out: https://t.co/y7uFTHoZ8D pic.twitter.com/1U9J5yBql2 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 6, 2017

Once that first Eviction Ceremony is done, Paul Abrahamian, Alex Ow, Josh Martinez, Raven Walton, and Kevin Schlehuber will play in the latest Head of Household Competition. Christmas Abbott has to sit on the sidelines as the outgoing HOH and hope that someone in her alliance can win the power. Then that winner will nominate two people for eviction, the BB19 house will play for the Power of Veto, and they will work toward a second Eviction Ceremony.

Host Julie Chen will tease the CBS audience about the second Head of Household Competition, but it typically begins as the credits are rolling and then comes to a conclusion on the live feeds. This sets the stage for a lot of additional Big Brother 19 spoilers throughout the night and into the weekend, making it worthwhile for subscribers to tune in as often as possible.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]