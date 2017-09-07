ESPN Radio Host Ryen Russillo On Wyoming Arrest Aftermath: ‘I Deserved The Suspension’

Upon his return to the ESPN airwaves, Ryen Russillo took full responsibility for what happened while he was on vacation in Wyoming and the subsequent fallout from his arrest there, which resulted in a suspension from the Bristol, Connecticut-based sports network.

The longtime media personality is the host of The Russillo Show on ESPN Radio, which is also simulcast on one of the ESPN television channels.

On August 23, Russillo allegedly wandered into the wrong condo in Jackson, Wyoming, passed out in a bedroom, and as a result faces a criminal trespass charge, a misdemeanor. As alluded to above, the ESPN host was vacationing in the Montana/Wyoming area at the time.

According to the Jackson Hole News & Guide, responding cops allegedly found Russillo, 42, drunk and naked (other than his pants wrapped around his ankles) lying in a bed in a spare bedroom at about 3:30 a.m., the probable cause affidavit suggests. The door of the condo may have been unlocked, inasmuch as cops found no signs of forced entry and the residents were unsure if they locked the front door.

The couple who were asleep in the condo heard someone enter. They asked the stranger to leave, but he was reportedly unwilling to do so, at which point they apparently called 911.

Further according to the probable cause affidavit, “He was obviously intoxicated and the only thing he said was that he was getting his stuff,” the News & Guide reported.

He is due back in court on September 13.

Russillo took the first four minutes of the radio show on his first day back after the Labor Day holiday to own up to his embarrassing mistake, the Sporting News reported.

“…I got arrested because I went out that night, drank too much, and I went to the wrong hotel room, and that’s how I ended up getting in trouble…It’s only my fault. I have no one else to blame…it’s all on me…I understand that this is a big mistake because I’m a public figure, and I have my name on a show, and I work at a place like ESPN, and a place that I’m proud to come into work every single day. I’m not saying this because my bosses are listening, but I deserved the suspension. I embarrassed you guys. I embarrassed myself…”

Watch the clip of the full Ryen Russillo on-air apology below.

Russillo also admitted that he was “super depressed” for the first week after the arrest but he received a lot of support from friends. He again acknowledged that along with the perks that attend to being a public figure, he accepts that anybody in the public eye pays a higher price when they mess up.

The Russillo Show was formerly Russillo and Kanell before Danny Kannell was let go by ESPN during the mass layoffs in April. In its previous iteration starting in 2009, it was SVP and Russillo (with Scott Van Pelt). Ryen Russillo has been an ESPN employee for about 12 years.

[Featured Image by Jessica Hill/AP Images]