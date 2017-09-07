Angelina Jolie Property Seen With Pitt’s Cars Parked There, What’s Really Happening With Estranged Couple?

It seems as though there are a million rumors swirling regarding the status of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship. One minute there are reports that the stars are reconciling, and the next, the news circulates that the divorce proceedings are in “high gear,” as TMZ reported last month,

Even this week, there had been contradicting reports claiming that Pitt cannot wait to finalize his divorce with Angelina while the UN special envoy regretted her choice to split from the heartthrob. Yet, the latest report leans once again toward a possible amicable relationship and a reconciliation, since Pitt’s vehicles have been spotted parked in the driveway of the actress.

As The Sun shared, Pitt’s black Tesla, which he purchased in 2014, was parked in Jolie’s driveway last week, and more reconciliation rumors were spread. Yet, this may really mean that Brad is visiting his six children, who live with Jolie in the massive mansion she purchased back in April. The publication notes that Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, nine, have never visited Brad at his own home, which means the Allied star really was just stopping by to have time with his brood, which he likely misses enormously.

The divorce proceedings between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got off to a rocky start nearly a year ago when the actress blindsided Brad with the very public announcement she was filing for divorce and seeking full custody of their children. Additionally, an FBI investigation was launched against the actor for alleged child abuse, but Pitt was swiftly cleared.

Initially, Brad was only able to see his children under supervision. However, the actor has sought addiction counseling, and he is now permitted more time with them and is able to see the kids unsupervised. It seemed as though Brad was preparing his house to be more child-friendly, as The Sun notes.

Brangelina’s back on: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ‘making a fresh start’ together after spiritual counselling https://t.co/DZh173SMJe — UK Entertainment (@_UKent) September 4, 2017

The star had built “two huge trampolines in the garden and also extended the skatepark so that it surrounded two sides of the house to create a mega 50-metre course for skateboarding fanatics Maddox and Pax.”

The trampolines have since been removed, as new pictures show. The pool is also empty and untouched, which suggests that Brad does not get the opportunity to have his children at his home.

Brad Pitt “Open To Getting Back Together” With Angelina Jolie Is Fake News https://t.co/5uOgamfPRs pic.twitter.com/sWHGldCOUm — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) August 28, 2017

We can conclude that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still on track for divorce. As mentioned, the earlier claims indicated that Brad was ready to be done with the divorce so he could move on, and Radar Online noted words of a source who stated that the actor had already moved on. Only time will tell if there is a finalized divorce or a reconciliation.

[Featured Image By Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images]