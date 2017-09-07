Jax Taylor Takes Aim At Scheana Marie’s Relationship: ‘The Ink Is Barely Dry’ On Her Divorce

Jax Taylor wants Scheana Marie to slow things down with her boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta.

Several months after the couple confirmed their romance with a red carpet outing in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke out against Scheana Marie in a new interview, claiming that she’s moving on from her split from Mike Shay too quickly.

“She’s fresh off of a divorce,” Jax Taylor told Life & Style magazine on September 7. “I mean, the ink is barely dry on her paperwork right now.”

Scheana Marie announced she and Mike Shay were headed for a split in late November, and just weeks later, she was spotted spending time with Robert Parks-Valletta and their friends in Beverly Hills. One month later, rumors began swirling about Scheana Marie’s new relationship, and in February 2017, their romance was confirmed.

While Scheana Marie hasn’t hesitated to showcase her relationship on social media since going public with Robert Parks-Valletta in February, Jax Taylor doesn’t think her behavior is appropriate. Taylor said she should enjoy being in her relationship and tone down “the flaunting of it all.” As he explained, Scheana Marie should keep some of her private life with her boyfriend to herself.

As for how Jax Taylor’s girlfriend feels about Scheana Marie’s new relationship, Brittany Cartwright said that she and Taylor differ in their views when it comes to their co-star.

“I’m just glad she’s happy,” Cartwright said.

Jax Taylor and Scheana Marie have been close in recent years but lately, they appear to be keeping their distance as they focus on their respective relationships. That said, Brittany Cartwright has grown extremely close to Scheana Marie, and at the end of last month, they traveled to Atlanta together for a vacation.

In other Jax Taylor news, he and his girlfriend are rumored to be engaged after Taylor shared a couple of photos of Cartwright wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her engagement finger. While nothing has been announced quite yet, rumors are swirling over the couple’s possible on-camera engagement during their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

