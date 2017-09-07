Cops: Joseph Hetzel Kidnapped Ex-Girlfriend Virginia Paris — Forced Marriage At Las Vegas’ Little Neon Chapel

Virginia Paris, 55, was the ex-girlfriend of 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel. The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office searched for Paris, who was held against her will by Joseph, according to law enforcement officials. Hetzel allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend on Friday, September 1. According to KTNV, Hetzel has been captured, and more details about the kidnapping are coming out. Virginia was forced to marry Hetzel in Las Vegas, at the Little Neon Chapel. Paris didn’t give any clues to trouble during the forced marriage, according to the publication’s report from a man who was in the Little Neon Chapel when Virginia married Joseph. Instead, the man said he saw Paris and Hetzel kissing when they got married.

However, Hetzel’s forced honeymoon with Paris wouldn’t last long. Joseph was captured and arrested in Henderson days after he kidnapped Virginia. Paris had attempted to escape during her days of captivity by telling a Starbucks employee that Hetzel was holding her against her will, but Joseph dragged Paris out of the Starbucks store. Police eventually located a stolen car from Mesquite and arrested Hetzel without incident. Employees at the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson are getting kudos for helping save Paris, because Virginia arrived there on Monday evening with Joseph and told the hotel staff at the front desk that Hetzel was holding her against her will.

Authorities were searching for Paris since September 1. Virginia had sent goodbye messages to her family and friends when she was kidnapped. Virginia’s daughter, Melissa Villalba, told authorities that she thought Joseph may have taken Virginia to Las Vegas after Paris called her daughter. The tip helped authorities hone in on the black 2015 Chrysler 200 and other information that led the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to Hetzel and Paris.

As seen in the below photos released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Hetzel seemed to be holding Paris close to him as the duo appeared in security footage. Joseph wore a blue shirt and Virginia wore what appears to be a tank top when the duo was captured in the security photo. Authorities had discovered on Monday morning that Paris and Hetzel had spent the night in Valle, Arizona, at the Grand Canyon Inn.

SHARE- Kidnapping suspect and victim checked out of Grand Canyon area hotel and possibly headed to Vegas. Black Chrysler CA plate 7NGE514 pic.twitter.com/IdtKmwmZDd — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) September 4, 2017

