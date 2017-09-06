Photo: Trump And Chuck Schumer Have Cozy Body Language In White House – Republicans Blindsided And Worried

A photo circulating of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday, September 6, is going viral. The above image of Schumer and Trump is being called “A Donald Trump picture you need to see” by CNN. Taken by Alex Wong and appearing in the Getty Images gallery of photos, the image is getting so much attention because of how friendly Schumer and President Trump seem to be, right before Trump was scheduled to travel to North Dakota. President Trump has a tax reform event planned, with Trump planning to meet with energy workers.

Framed by pretty purple flowers, the photo of Trump and Schumer show the men in a close position, with Trump placing both of his hands on Schumer, while Schumer points a finger in Trump’s face. Trump seems to be either cringing in a fake smile or smiling a real smile, as Schumer looks over the top of his glasses at Trump. The photo represents a powwow about the debt ceiling, covering topics including a potential government shutdown, along with Hurricane Harvey disaster relief funds. After the meeting, Trump agreed to extend the debt ceiling for three more months in order to get the $8 billion in relief aid for Hurricane Harvey victims that Trump previously requested.

With Trump bucking his own party, CNN is calling it a move that blindsided Republicans. But it’s the photo that is being expertly analyzed, with the publication noting the placement of Trump’s arms upon Schumer’s body – and other power moves. Meanwhile, with Schumer pointing in Trump’s face, it is being interpreted as body language that says Schumer is trying to convince Trump that he has made the right decision that he won’t regret.

Meanwhile, as Business Insider put it, “This photo of Trump and Schumer gives a behind-the-scenes look at the meeting that reportedly left GOP leaders furious.” As talk of Trump agreeing to raise the debt ceiling is being called a shocking move, many folks are passing around the top photo above and mentioning what a great job Wong did by framing the men with purple flowers in the viral photo.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]