Things are different, but still somehow the same in Blindspot Season 3. Although Shepherd is no longer a threat to Jane Doe, Kurt Weller, and the rest of the team, there is a new villain who is giving her a run for her money. But why is Roman able to easily manipulate Weller by simply mentioning an incident in Berlin? Martin Gero has just teased on what really happened on that fateful day, and how it could pit Jane’s brother against her ex-husband.

Fans have been wondering about whatever crazy thing went down in Berlin since the premiere on Blindspot Season 3. After all, it had to be a truly heinous if the mere mention of the place is enough to make Kurt Weller lose his cool. Not surprisingly, the show’s creator confirms that what happened is “real bad” and its revelation could cause a major trouble between Weller and Jane Doe.

In an interview with Collider, Martin Gero teased that “there’s a lot of stuff that will come out” once the incident in Berlin is revealed. The Blindspot Season 3 showrunner stated that viewers will “initially think it’s one thing” but “they’ll be wrong,” Gero then added that the mystery is “a really exciting and cool storyline” that will have fans guessing.

Martin Gero offered more hints about the curious Berlin incident, somehow insinuating that the secret could affect Jane Doe gravely once she finds out. The Blindspot Season 3 creator joked that Roman has been doing the right thing by threatening Kurt Weller with a revelation because mentioning it helps “you own Weller, especially when it comes to Jane.” There is a possibility that what happened in Berlin could be a dealbreaker for Jane and Weller. Some believe the secret will tear the team apart once again.

So when will Jane Doe finally learn the truth about Berlin in Blindspot Season 3? Luckily, fans will not need to wait too long. Martin Gero says that things will come to light “in this half of the season,” which means that the secret will be revealed before the midseason finale.

Blindspot Season 3 airs on NBC every Friday night.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]