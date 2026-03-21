4 Times Hillary Clinton Confronted Political Opponents in Sharp Exchanges

Hillary Clinton has built a reputation for a sharp tongue, not for targeting others but rather for developing a communication style that radiates confidence and uses direct language. Her speeches have at times received ovations and much public attention. She has also engaged in several political disputes during her career.

With that being said, here are a few political figures against whom Clinton engaged in much talked-about debates.

4) Lauren Boebert

In February 2026, Clinton gave a nearly five-hour deposition amid the ongoing investigation of the Jeffrey Epstein case. However, the deposition was paused when Clinton’s photo was leaked from the closed-door meeting. According to PBS, Lauren Boebert had shared a picture of the former secretary of state with right-wing commentator Benny Johnson.

When reporters asked Boebert why she had violated the protocol by sharing the picture with the commentator, she said, “Why not?” Boebert then sarcastically added that she admired Clinton’s blue suit and wanted everyone to see it. However, Clinton was not happy about the incident and called out Boebert, threatening to leave with her lawyer.

Hillary Clinton finding out Lauren Boebert is posting photos of her testimony: “If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. this is just typical behavior… We all are abiding by the same rules.” Boebert: “I… I will… pic.twitter.com/WtmMwQo6aY — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 2, 2026

Clinton said, “I’m done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home.” While Boebert argued that she clicked the picture before the deposition began, Clinton pointed out that they are all abiding by the same rules.

3)Nancy Mace

In the same deposition, Representative Nancy Mace also came under the crosshairs of Clinton.

Mace asked Clinton about her connection to United States commerce secretary Howard Lutnick. Lutnick had confessed to visiting Epstein’s private island back in 2012. According to the Wall Street Journal, Clinton explained that she had ties with him since he was the head of Cantor Fitzgerald, a company that was a victim of the September 11 attacks.

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When the former first lady was explaining her ties with Lutnick, Mace reportedly kept interrupting her. Consequently, Clinton said, “You asked the question, I’m going to answer your question,” pointing a finger at her.

Mace tried to defend herself, claiming that she was looking out for other survivors from the Epstein files. Clinton clapped back, saying, “I was taking care of the people who lost 3,000 lives,” while slamming her hand on the table.

2) Bernie Sanders

The race for the Democratic nomination ahead of the 2016 presidential featured debates between Senator Bernie Sanders and Clinton over their experience and who is more qualified to be the president.

According to a reports by NPR, during a debate, Clinton asked Sanders how he was going to get things done. She said, “Don’t make promises you can’t keep.” She claimed that when the United States was at war with Iraq, Sanders was busy with trade agreements and raising millions of dollars from Wall Street.

She eventually defeated the Vermont senator to qualify as the presidential candidate. Politico reported that in her series Hillary, Clinton talked about her issues with Sanders and called him someone who is disliked by everyone and gets nothing done.

1) Donald Trump

Out of all the heated exchanges Clinton has had in her political career, the one with President Donald Trump is perhaps the most talked about.

Bad performance by Crooked Hillary Clinton! Reading poorly from the telepromter! She doesn’t even look presidential! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2016

According to the Time magazine, Clinton slammed Trump claiming that his ideas are dangerously incoherent. She said, “They’re not even really ideas — just a series of bizarre rants, personal feuds and outright lies.”

She opined that Trump was unfit to hold the office because he was not suited for a role that required “knowledge, stability and immense responsibility.” She further remarked that Trump is a person who should never have access to nuclear codes.