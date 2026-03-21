4 Politicians Who Have Clashed With Stephen Miller

Homeland security advisor Stephen Miller is known to be one of the strongest supporters of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and deportation efforts. His policies have drawn public backlash a number of times, with Democrats and even some Republicans criticizing him.

With that being said, here are a few politicians who have voiced their opinions against Miller in the past.

1) Ilhan Omar

Representative Ilhan Omar has been quite vocal when it comes to calling out Miller. According to a report from CNN, she defended herself after labeling Miller a “white nationalist” in a post on X. Omar claimed that Miller was behind the harsh immigration policies, and that he had convinced the president to head in a “tougher direction.”

Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., however, defended Miller on social media. In a separate report, The New York Times stated that Miller used a white nationalist magazine, American Renaissance, as one of the primary sources behind the immigration policies.

He also reportedly referred to several white nationalist opinions and theories for his work and used these materials to reinforce his policy during discussions in the White House.

2) Pete Hegseth

Even though Pete Hegseth heavily trusts President Donald Trump, it does not necessarily mean he feels the same way about Miller. Appearing as a guest on the Katie Miller Podcast, he subtly hinted that he is not the homeland security advisor’s biggest fan. Katie, the wife of Miller, asked the defense secretary who he would entrust to babysit his kids.

Hegseth answered, “Not your husband. Or Marco.” Katie then asked who was most likely to call him after an emergency. Jennifer Rauchet, Hegseth’s wife, said, “Stephen Miller. One hundred percent.” The defense secretary quipped, “Stephen, you know it’s true. He explained that order personalities are on his list, but Miller tops the list.

.@StephenM: “I think, in fairness, he’s worried that if I babysat his kids, that he’d come back after a couple hours and they would say, ‘Daddy, why don’t you send the military into Minnesota to help us with the Somali refugees?'” 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/UfPHY16JGr pic.twitter.com/jojyi6ywob — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 4, 2025

3) Senator Thom Tillis

Senator Thom Tillis took a jab at Miller when the later rubbed him the wrong way. According to the BBC, Tillis stated that he would not be making a reelection bid and was immensely critical of Trump and his cabinet members’ comments on taking over Greenland and his idea of nationalizing the elections.

During a press conference, Tillis put Miller in his crosshairs, saying that the latter was “focused too much on his Duke education and should go back to third grade math,” reports CNN.

Tillis said Miller should either know what he is talking about or part ways with his job. Likewise, while talking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Tillis claimed that former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s termination from her position was the direct result of taking Miller’s advice. The senator also said that he believes Miller should be fired.

4) Gavin Newsom

There have been multiple instances when California Governor Gavin Newsom and Miller have publicly called each other out. Newsom usually criticizes the homeland security advisor for his immigration policies. However, he once compared Miller with Lord Voldemort, the antagonist of the Harry Potter franchise.

Happy birthday, @StephenM! Sorry we missed your big day yesterday. pic.twitter.com/e1cjLqcPsu — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 24, 2025

Newsom has also expressed concerns about Miller’s personality. Appearing as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Newsom called Miller “the dark heart of this administration.”