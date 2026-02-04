Does Stephen Miller Use Rogue Tactics to Manipulate President Trump?

Stephen Miller, U.S. Homeland Security adviser and White House deputy chief of staff, reportedly uses shocking images and an encrypted messaging app to influence President Trump. The 40-year-old White House Deputy Chief of Staff is reportedly using extreme methods, such as posting graphic social media posts and using encrypted voice and text messages. He goes to extreme lengths to make sure no trail can be traced back to him, The Wall Street Journal reports.

​Miller is Trump’s key immigration advisor. Many say cracks have started to appear in their alliance due to public backlash against ICE. This backlash followed federal agents’ killing two US citizens during raids. Many believe that Miller is the mastermind behind most of Trump’s immigration policy decisions, who uses graphic images to hook his interest.

The Worst White House Aide in History For the good of the nation and his already tarnished legacy, Trump should fire Stephen Miller immediately. Commentary: https://t.co/HDNjjwnSE6 pic.twitter.com/9casqDMYlL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 29, 2026

​In front of White House officials, Stephen Miller reportedly “often speaks in sentences that can seem to stretch for minutes” and even asks “rhetorical questions designed to persuade colleagues to see matters his way.”

​The WSJ report claimed that he is the one who provided the president with a photo of former Dept of Government Efficiency member Edward “Big Balls” Coristine covered in blood after an attempted carjacking last year in Washington, D.C. Trump posted the photo on his Truth Social account and shared his plans to deploy the National Guard to increase safety in D.C. He wrote, “We have a capital that’s very unsafe… we just almost lost a young man, beautiful, handsome guy that got the hell knocked out of him… We’re going to do something about it.”

​Miller also reportedly shared the photo of Alex Pretti’s gun with White House officials. Trump ended up calling him an “agitator and, perhaps insurrectionist,” in an angry rant. Miller also gave the Dept of Veterans Affairs nurse the tag of “domestic terrorist” in a social media post.

A domestic terrorist tried to assassinate federal law enforcement and this is your response? You and the state’s entire Democrat leadership team have been flaming the flames of insurrection for the singular purpose of stopping the deportation of illegals who invaded the country. https://t.co/tCQiGKo1Qo — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 24, 2026

​White House insiders have revealed Miller’s rhetoric was not officially agreed upon and that he jumped ahead on his own. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt disassociated herself from Miller’s comments, stating that she only represented the President. “As for President Trump, whom I speak for, he has said that he wants to let the investigation continue and let the facts lead in this case,” she stated.

​The Wall Street Journal further reported that Trump told advisors that he does not agree with Miller’s extreme views regarding immigration, as it has led to people protesting against the Trump administration. Stephen Miller has reportedly ordered agents to arrest 3000 immigrants daily, or they will lose their jobs.